Sirens Sound in Southern Israel After Israeli Forces Carry Out Counterstrikes in Gaza Strip
A barrage of air raid sirens sounded off across southern Israel for the second time overnight Friday moments after Israeli forces carried out counterstrikes against Palestinian sites in the Gaza Strip.
A barrage of air raid sirens sounded off across southern Israel for the second time overnight Friday moments after Israeli forces carried out counterstrikes against Palestinian sites in the Gaza Strip.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
01:43 GMT 27.01.2023
A barrage of air raid sirens sounded off across southern Israel for the second time overnight Friday moments after Israeli forces carried out counterstrikes against Palestinian sites in the Gaza Strip.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
