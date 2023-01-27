https://sputniknews.com/20230127/sirens-sound-in-southern-israel-after-israeli-forces-carry-out-counterstrikes-in-gaza-strip-1106744848.html

Sirens Sound in Southern Israel After Israeli Forces Carry Out Counterstrikes in Gaza Strip

A barrage of air raid sirens sounded off across southern Israel for the second time overnight Friday moments after Israeli forces carried out counterstrikes against Palestinian sites in the Gaza Strip.

A barrage of air raid sirens sounded off across southern Israel for the second time overnight Friday moments after Israeli forces carried out counterstrikes against Palestinian sites in the Gaza Strip.

