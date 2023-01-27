https://sputniknews.com/20230127/sirens-sound-in-southern-israel-after-israeli-forces-carry-out-counterstrikes-in-gaza-strip-1106744848.html
Sirens Sound in Southern Israel After Israeli Forces Carry Out Counterstrikes in Gaza Strip
Sirens Sound in Southern Israel After Israeli Forces Carry Out Counterstrikes in Gaza Strip
A barrage of air raid sirens sounded off across southern Israel for the second time overnight Friday moments after Israeli forces carried out counterstrikes against Palestinian sites in the Gaza Strip.
2023-01-27T01:43+0000
2023-01-27T01:43+0000
2023-01-27T01:37+0000
world
israel defense forces (idf)
strikes
gaza strip
israeli-palestinian conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
A barrage of air raid sirens sounded off across southern Israel for the second time overnight Friday moments after Israeli forces carried out counterstrikes against Palestinian sites in the Gaza Strip.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
air raid sirens, israel, counterstrikes, idf
air raid sirens, israel, counterstrikes, idf
Sirens Sound in Southern Israel After Israeli Forces Carry Out Counterstrikes in Gaza Strip
A barrage of air raid sirens sounded off across southern Israel for the second time overnight Friday moments after Israeli forces carried out counterstrikes against Palestinian sites in the Gaza Strip.