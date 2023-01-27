https://sputniknews.com/20230127/russias-super-flanker-which-countries-purchase-su-35-aircraft-1106761697.html

Russia's 'Super Flanker': Which Countries Purchase Su-35 Aircraft?

Most of the Su-35’s electronics and weapons capabilities are a match to its western equivalents like the F-15, Eurofighter Typhoon, and France's Dassault Rafale

Shahriar Heydari, deputy head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, recently told a local news outlet that Tehran is due to receive Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 multirole super-maneuverable fighters in the coming Iranian year, which begins on March 21.Heidari's remarks became the first official confirmation from Iran of the purchase of Su-35 fighter jets. And what about other countries? Where does the Su-35 remain a warplane of choice? Sputnik has answers to these and other questions.What is the Su-35?Referred to by its NATO adversaries as the "Super Flanker", the Sukhoi Su-35 is a version of the Su-27 fighter jet that has been significantly modernized to achieve an increase in its combat effectiveness in order to tackle aerial, ground, and sea-surface targets.Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) touts the Su-35 as a warplane that combines "the qualities of a modern fighter (super-maneuverability, superior active and passive acquisition aids, high supersonic speed and long range, capability of managing battle group actions, etc.) and a good tactical airplane (wide range of weapons that can be carried, modern multi-channel electronic warfare system, reduced radar signature and high combat survivability)."The warplane, which is especially known for its exceptional dogfighting capabilities, is capable of hitting troops and ground infrastructure covered by anti-aircraft weapons and located at a considerable distance from the jet’s base airfield.A US media outlet emphasized last year that the Su-35 “has gained far more kills against enemy fighters than any other post- Cold War fighter design, and is considered capable of going head to head with top-end existing Western fighters such as the F-35As and F-15SAs.”How Much is an Su-35?The cost of one Su-35 is about $100 million, a bit cheaper than that of the F-15, which costs around $110 million. The Dassault Rafale is also more expensive than the Su-35; one of the French fighter jets costs roughly $115 million.How Many Su-35s Does Russia Have?Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said late last year that they had manufactured and handed over another batch of new Su-35S aircraft to the Russian Defense Ministry.The Russian Aerospace Forces currently operate at least 93 Su-35 aircraft across eight different air bases across the country.An array of these fighter jets remains on combat duty in Ukraine, where Russia continues its special military operation. In 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the crews of Su-35S fighters continue to destroy enemy military targets, using a wide range of missile and bomb armament.Why Did China Decide to Purchase Su-35s?China purchased 24 Su-35s from Russia for $2.5 billion in 2015, with delivery of the planes completed in November of that year.Notably, Beijing became the first foreign customer of the Russian 4++ generation fighter, which is, in particular, used for patrol missions in the South China Sea.Russian expert Vasily Kashin was cited by the media as suggesting that the Chinese Su-35s could have some impact on the balance of power in some potential regional hotspots, such as Taiwan. Kashin recalled that the F-35 is equipped with the Irbis radar station, that has a range of up to 400 km (248 miles), to detect a variety of air targets. According to him, this will allow Beijing to view the entire airspace over Taiwan from a patrol area over the Chinese mainland.General Mark D. Kelly, the head of US Air Combat Command, told an American news outlet that China could build a sixth-generation fighter based on the Su-35, which has fifth-generation avionics and speed.According to the outlet, some believe that by buying the Su-35s, China "wanted to take a closer look at the planes’ engines and get an idea about one of Russia's advanced combat aircraft, its weapons and electronic warfare systems."What is Behind Iran's Drive to Buy the Su-35?Early this week, an Iranian media outlet reported that Tehran would soon receive a full squadron of 24 Su-35 fighters from Russia, "a move that is certain to further enrage the West as Tehran and Moscow are strengthening their defense and economic collaboration in defiance of the West's comprehensive sanctions."In an interview with the outlet, military expert Mehdi Bakhtiari touted the Su-35 as "one of the most powerful fighters of the 4.5 generation and a single-seater air superiority aircraft." According to Bakhtiari, this warplane is “the most advanced type of Russia's Flanker Family, which started with the Sukhoi Su-27, and is the most advanced fighter in service of the Russian military after the Sukhoi Su-57.”When asked how receiving this 4++ aircraft can boost the capacity of Iran’s Air Force, Bakhtiari argued that "the existence of new Sukhoi Su-35 fighters will surely complete" some needs of the country’s "air fleet, although the number of these aircraft and their complementary equipment should also be taken into consideration."In late December, Israel reportedly announced that in the near future, Russia would provide Iran with a squadron of the Su-35 fighters that were originally intended for Egypt and then refused by Cairo due to pressure from the US. In this context, it is the Su-35 that is thought to be remaining the only fighter jet capable of containing the US-made fifth-generation F-35 warplanes that are now in service with the Israeli Air Force.What Prompted India to Abandon Plans for Buying Su-35?In 2019, Moscow offered to work with India as a strategic partner under the Make in India Initiative, when the MiG and Sukhoi series, among them the Su-35, were competing for Indian Air Force’s (IAF) massive contract of 114 jets.After India showed interest in acquiring the Su-35 fighters, it was reported that US authorities began to threaten New Delhi with the immediate imposition of sanctions for the acquisition of Russian weapons, something that finally prodded New Delhi to scrap its plans for the Russian 4++ generation plane in favor of France’s Dassault Rafale.Russian media reported at the time that US authorities are trying to force India to put an end to military tech cooperation with Russia.The White House made it clear at the time that if India purchases specific Russian weapons, such as the S-400 or the Su-35s, the US-Indian cooperation in the military sphere wwould become complicated.

