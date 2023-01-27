Russian Embassy in Denmark Condemns Quran Burning in Front of Its Consular Department

International
The Russian Embassy in Denmark said on Friday that it condemns the burning of the Quran that took place in front of the embassy's consular department in Copenhagen.
The embassy noted that public mockery of the feelings of believers, condoned by Danish authorities, is not a manifestation of freedom of speech and democracy, "but a rude and ignorant provocation designed to incite inter-religious discord and inter-civilizational conflict." Such political actions should not happen again in the future and all perpetrators should be brought to justice, the embassy added.
15:39 GMT 27.01.2023 (Updated: 15:41 GMT 27.01.2023)
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Denmark said on Friday that it condemns the burning of the Quran that took place in front of the embassy's consular department in Copenhagen.
"On January 27, a series of blasphemous actions took place to burn the Quran, a book sacred to Muslims, in front of the building of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Denmark," the diplomatic mission said on Telegram.
The embassy noted that public mockery of the feelings of believers, condoned by Danish authorities, is not a manifestation of freedom of speech and democracy, "but a rude and ignorant provocation designed to incite inter-religious discord and inter-civilizational conflict."
Such political actions should not happen again in the future and all perpetrators should be brought to justice, the embassy added.
