https://sputniknews.com/20230127/russian-embassy-in-denmark-condemns-quran-burning-in-front-of-its-consular-department-1106768546.html

Russian Embassy in Denmark Condemns Quran Burning in Front of Its Consular Department

Russian Embassy in Denmark Condemns Quran Burning in Front of Its Consular Department

The Russian Embassy in Denmark said on Friday that it condemns the burning of the Quran that took place in front of the embassy's consular department in Copenhagen.

2023-01-27T15:39+0000

2023-01-27T15:39+0000

2023-01-27T15:41+0000

world

denmark

freedom of speech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101587/35/1015873514_0:0:3264:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_11732c588246b80e56ada1eaa3169cf6.jpg

The embassy noted that public mockery of the feelings of believers, condoned by Danish authorities, is not a manifestation of freedom of speech and democracy, "but a rude and ignorant provocation designed to incite inter-religious discord and inter-civilizational conflict." Such political actions should not happen again in the future and all perpetrators should be brought to justice, the embassy added.

https://sputniknews.com/20230127/protests-across-middle-east-and-asia-against-danish-quran-burning-1106762799.html

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

denmark, russian embassy, freedom of speech, feelings of the believers