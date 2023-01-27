https://sputniknews.com/20230127/russia-will-turn-all-western-weapons-sent-to-ukraine-into-scrap-kim-jong-uns-sister-says-1106767360.html

Russia Will Turn All Western Weapons Sent to Ukraine 'Into Scrap', Kim Jong-Un's Sister Says

Russia Will Turn All Western Weapons Sent to Ukraine 'Into Scrap', Kim Jong-Un's Sister Says

Praising the fighting spirit and might of the Russian military, Kim Yo-jong also criticized the West's support to the regime in Kiev.

North Korean politician and diplomat Kim Yo-jong has announced that Pyongyang will continue to support Moscow amid the current crisis in Ukraine.In a statement disseminated by North Korean media, the also sister of the country’s leader Kim Jong-un said that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will always be standing “in one trench” together with the people and the army of Russia who “rose up to defend the honor and dignity of [their] state, sovereignty and security of the country.”She also criticized the United States’ decision to supply M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine, and suggested that such initiatives will not help Kiev.Earlier this week, both the United States and Germany announced their intent to supply M1 Abrams and Leopard 2 battle tanks, respectively, to the regime in Kiev.While the United States and its allies funneled vast quantities of weapons, munitions and military hardware to Kiev since the beginning of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, they had so far been reluctant to supply Ukrainian forces with heavy weapons such as tanks – until now.

