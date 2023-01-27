International
Rosatom Interested in Wind Energy Projects in Nicaragua, Says Top Manager
Rosatom Interested in Wind Energy Projects in Nicaragua, Says Top Manager
Rosatom is interested in the implementation of wind energy projects in Nicaragua, preliminary analysis of the market has already been carried out, said Rosatom Latin America President.
The company conducted a preliminary analysis of the Nicaraguan market in terms of the applied business model, taking into account prices for electricity produced by hydroelectric power plants and wind farms, he said."According to the results of the study, we can say that this is a fairly attractive market, and we look forward to the development of this area of cooperation," he said.Dybov also recalled that in 2022, at the Atomexpo forum, Rosatom had signed a roadmap with Nicaragua, which included the most promising projects in the field of the use of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes, primarily agriculture, medicine and science.
Rosatom Interested in Wind Energy Projects in Nicaragua, Says Top Manager

14:21 GMT 27.01.2023
Atomexpo International Forum in Sochi
BUENOS AIRES/MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) - Rosatom is interested in the implementation of wind energy projects in Nicaragua, a preliminary analysis of the market has already been carried out, Rosatom Latin America President Ivan Dybov said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Rosatom works not only in nuclear energy, but also in the field of traditional and alternative energy. For example, the state corporation builds and operates wind farms in Russia, and we are implementing plans to enter the international market," Dybov said.
The company conducted a preliminary analysis of the Nicaraguan market in terms of the applied business model, taking into account prices for electricity produced by hydroelectric power plants and wind farms, he said.
"According to the results of the study, we can say that this is a fairly attractive market, and we look forward to the development of this area of cooperation," he said.
Dybov also recalled that in 2022, at the Atomexpo forum, Rosatom had signed a roadmap with Nicaragua, which included the most promising projects in the field of the use of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes, primarily agriculture, medicine and science.
