https://sputniknews.com/20230127/protesting-police-officers-besiege-haitis-prime-minister-at-airport---reports-1106746429.html

Protesting Police Officers Besiege Haiti's Prime Minister at Airport

Protesting Police Officers Besiege Haiti's Prime Minister at Airport

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police officers, protesting in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, have attacked the city's airport and besieged Prime Minister Ariel Henry... 27.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-27T03:26+0000

2023-01-27T03:26+0000

2023-01-27T03:27+0000

world

port-au-prince

haiti

ariel henry

police

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101979538_0:194:1437:1002_1920x0_80_0_0_b356e2dbaf8924a762ff63d40eb3ce1f.png

According to the report, police hold Henry responsible for the deaths of six officers in an armed attack by gangs on police headquarters in the city of Liancourt on Wednesday. On Thursday, barricades of burning tires were erected all over Port-au-Prince. Protesters headed to the capital's airport, where the head of government arrived after the summit in Argentina. The prime minister was reportedly forced to leave the airport through the back door to escape protesters and is now taking refugee in one of the airport's terminals under military guard. In Port-au-Prince, police officers without uniforms broke into the prime minister's office, fired shots in the air, and smashed the windshields of several cars near the government building. Haiti is experiencing a long-term socio-political crisis, which worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. The country's already understaffed law enforcement agencies have struggled to keep crime at bay as gangs continue to gain in strength. Over the past year, the inaction of the authorities has reportedly led to an unprecedented increase in the influence of armed gangs that engage in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

port-au-prince

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

port-au-prince, haiti, ariel henry, police, protest