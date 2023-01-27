https://sputniknews.com/20230127/moscow-gives-latvian-ambassador-two-weeks-to-leave-russia-1106769065.html

Moscow Gives Latvian Ambassador Two Weeks to Leave as Riga Downgrades Diplomatic Ties

Latvian ambassador to Moscow Maris Riekstins has been given two weeks to leave Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

Latvian Ambassador to Moscow Maris Riekstins has been given two weeks to leave Russia, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. The decision was made after the Latvian chargé d'affaires was summoned to voice protest over Riga's move to downgrade diplomatic ties with Moscow.The move brings forward his expulsion after Riga planned to end the diplomatic mission by February 24.Earlier this week, Latvia demanded that Russian Ambassador Mikhail Vanin leave the country by February 24, while promising to recall the Latvian ambassador from Moscow by the same date. Latvia argued that its decision was made "in solidarity" with Estonia, which took a similar stance on Monday. The Russian side pledged to "react harshly" to Riga's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with Moscow, and slammed the "Russophobia of the Latvian leadership and hostility to everything connected with Russia."Russia declared that it does not consider that "solidarity" with other Baltic countries justifies this move, adding that all responsibility for the current situation lies with the leadership of Latvia.Moscow also stressed that it wasn't surprised by Riga's "unfriendly steps," which are "the logical result of the policy of the Latvian ruling elite on the consistent destruction of bilateral relations."On Monday, Moscow lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia after the Estonian Foreign Ministry required that Russia reduce the number of staff in its embassy in Tallinn starting February 1. In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Estonian Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre and asked him to leave the country by February 7, the same time as the Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipayev would leave Estonia.

