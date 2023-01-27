https://sputniknews.com/20230127/lockheed-ready-to-boost-f-16-production-to-backfill-any-eu-state-looking-to-send-its-jets-to-kiev-1106747556.html

Lockheed Ready to Boost F-16 Production 'to Backfill' Any EU State Looking to Send Its Jets to Kiev

Lockheed Ready to Boost F-16 Production 'to Backfill' Any EU State Looking to Send Its Jets to Kiev

Thus far, Washington has kept mum about providing Kiev with the F-16 fighters, or allowing other countries to re-export these US-made warplanes to Ukraine.

2023-01-27T06:07+0000

2023-01-27T06:07+0000

2023-01-27T06:07+0000

americas

us

ukraine

netherlands

germany

volodymyr zelensky

olaf scholz

joe biden

f-16

supply

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106747075_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_082013501b4767f027867fdfd9cb2cf4.jpg

Lockheed Martin, the US largest defense contractor, has signaled readiness to boost its production of F-16 fighters as some of Ukraine's allies consider delivering the single-engine jets, which were first introduced in 1978, to Kiev.The aerospace company’s chief operating officer Frank St. John told a UK newspaper on Thursday that there was “a lot of conversation about third party transfer of F-16s”. The British press recalled in this vein that Lockheed Martin is not directly involved in talks pertaining to the potential supply of the fourth-generation F-16 jet fighters to Ukraine.The newspaper also cited an unnamed US defense official as saying that “along with our [Washington’s] international allies and partners, we are in regular communication with the Ukrainians on their needs and requests.” The remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Kiev’s allies for pledging tank deliveries, but added that he had asked NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for more assistance.This followed Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra making it clear last week that Amsterdam looks into delivering the F-16s to Kiev. The Netherlands’ air force has a fleet of 40 US-made F-16s, with seven other NATO countries in Europe flying the same warplanes, including Poland and Norway. Germany, which doesn’t fly the F-16s, ruled out sending its warplanes to Ukraine. "I made clear very early on that we wouldn’t be sending combat aircraft and I’ll say that again here," Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters.On Wednesday, he greenlighted the delivery of 14 German Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, in what was followed by US President Joe Biden announcing the supply of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Kiev.Commenting on Berlin’s move, the Russian embassy in Germany warned in a statement that “this extremely dangerous decision shifts the Ukrainian conflict to a new level of standoff.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov for his part told reporters that Western countries’ arms supplies to Kiev testify to their direct and growing involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.Moscow has repeatedly cautioned that the US and its allies’ military aid to Kiev adds to prolonging the Ukrainian conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO countries “play with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev, and that any convoy of arms for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

https://sputniknews.com/20230125/what-is-the-f-16-falcon-fighter-jet-nato-is-debating-shipping-to-kiev-1106706119.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230126/why-sending-leopard-2--m1-abrams-tanks-to-ukraine-is-natos-grave-mistake-1106737387.html

americas

ukraine

netherlands

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us largest defense contractor, lockheed martin's production of f-16 fighter jets. potential supply of f-16s to ukraine, deliveries of leopard 2 and m1 abrams tanks to ukraine