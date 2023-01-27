LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Crisis Only Escalates Due to West Pumping Kiev with Weapons, Kremlin Says
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following a request from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Ukraine.
Since October 10, the Russian military has been carrying out precision strikes on Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian territory, particularly the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services.
Earlier this month, fierce battles in Donetsk took place, with Russian forces successfully liberating the strategic town of Soledar.
When Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression, Western countries boosted military aid to Kiev. Ukraine has long been asking for M1 Abrams and Leopard 2 battle tanks, but the Western countries were reluctant, fearing possible escalation. However, now the US and Germany have finally decided to send these military vehicles to Kiev.
09:34 GMT 27.01.2023
Kremlin Says Biden Could End Conflict in One Day Ordering Kiev to Stop