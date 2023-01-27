https://sputniknews.com/20230127/lavrov-confirms-russias-commitment-to-food-export-obligations-to-african-countries-1106755572.html

Lavrov Confirms Russia's Commitment to Food Export Obligations to African Countries

Lavrov Confirms Russia's Commitment to Food Export Obligations to African Countries

This article is about Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirming Russia's commitment to its obligations relative to food exports to African countries in need.

This week, Lavrov traveled to South Africa, Eswatini, Angola and Eritrea, which was the last country on his Sub-Saharan Africa tour. The visit was the first one at foreign minister level since the establishment of Russian-Eritrean diplomatic relations in 1993. Lavrov told the Eritrean leadership about the purposes and objectives of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine and discussed preparations for the upcoming second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg in July. The summit's agenda will include the four key topics of food, energy security, health care and the exchange of technology, the top Russian diplomat said. In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not reach the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. At the same time, Putin has voiced his concerns that Russian products are not entering the global markets as promised under the agreement.

