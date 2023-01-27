https://sputniknews.com/20230127/israel-kills-nine-palestinians-cop-whistleblower-threatened-high-rents-1106740969.html

Israel Kills Nine Palestinians, Cop Whistleblower Threatened, High Rents

Israel Kills Nine Palestinians, Cop Whistleblower Threatened, High Rents

With tanks on the way, Kiev lobbies for fighter jets, and the leader of the Scientology Church still can’t be found. 27.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-27T10:46+0000

2023-01-27T10:46+0000

2023-01-27T10:46+0000

political misfits

ukraine

palestine

israel

lebanon

law enforcement

congress

housing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1a/1106740823_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e27decadbf4b9999dfe0d1fec2a5cba0.png

Israel Kills Nine Palestinians, Cop Whistleblower Threatened, High Rents With tanks on the way, Kiev lobbies for fighter jets, and the leader of the Scientology Church still can’t be found.

Journalist and writer Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss whether and when Western countries will provide fighter jets to Ukraine, how much defense production the US is actually capable of, whether France’s failures in the Sahel will affect Washington’s courtship of Africa, Israel’s escalation of force against Palestinian resistance, Tel Aviv’s refusal to send many weapons to Ukraine, and charges in the case of the 2020 Beirut port explosion.Founder of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor and publisher of Prison Legal News Paul Wright discusses corruption in the Miami Police Department, the killing of an environmental activist protesting Atlanta’s ’Cop City’, the Tyre Nichols case in Memphis as criminal charges are to be announced, and smuggling at Rikers Island.Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall discusses the resilience of the US economy, Sen. Josh Hawley’s attempts to ban stock trading among congress members, Donald Trump’s possible return to Twitter, the Memphis Police Chief’s approach to the Tyre Nichols case, Boeing’s trial over 737 Max crashes, a debate about sex education at schools, the consideration of ketamine as a miracle drug, and whether another Biden-Trump election is in the cards.Illinois Market President of Gorman & Company Ron Clewer, an affordable housing advocate, discusses the Biden administration’s new measures to protect renters, whether guidelines will ever transform into more binding regulations, the future of the housing market, and how to define “affordable housing.”The Misfits also discuss the announcement of a centrist party’s ballot access in Colorado, and an asteroid passing by Earth.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

ukraine, palestine, israel, lebanon, law enforcement, congress, housing, аудио