House Oversight Panel Chair: DHS Obstructing Officials From Testifying to Lawmakers

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is obstructing four Border Patrol sector chiefs from testifying to the House Oversight Committee, panel chair James Comer said in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

2023-01-27

Last week, Comer invited the Chief Patrol Agents of four US Border Patrol sectors to testify at a hearing before the committee next month, Comer said on Friday. DHS claims it has the prerogative to determine who appears before Congress as a witness, Comer said. However, DHS’ internal protocols are not binding on Congress, Comer also said. DHS’ policy, if taken to its logical conclusion, would render most federal officials in the executive branch immune from providing information to Congress, Comer said. Comer reiterated his request for the four officials to appear on February 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST and requested confirmation of their appearance by January 31. Comer said he will be forced to consider the use of the compulsory process if Mayorkas continues to obstruct oversight.

