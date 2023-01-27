International
Greek Parliament Rejects Vote of No Confidence in Government of Mitsotakis
The Greek parliament rejected on Friday a vote of no confidence in the government led by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the wiretapping scandal.
On Wednesday, the leader of Greece's main opposition party SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras, submitted a motion of no confidence against the Greek government and accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of organizing mass wiretaps of government officials. According to a roll-call vote, some 143 deputies voted in favor of no confidence in the government, while 156 deputies voted against.
Greek Parliament Rejects Vote of No Confidence in Government of Mitsotakis

13:44 GMT 27.01.2023
Parlament in Athens
ATHENS (Sputnik) - The Greek parliament rejected on Friday a vote of no confidence in the government led by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the wiretapping scandal.
On Wednesday, the leader of Greece's main opposition party SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras, submitted a motion of no confidence against the Greek government and accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of organizing mass wiretaps of government officials.
"The motion of no confidence in the government put forward by the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Coalition of the Radical Left has been rejected," the chairman announced, as broadcast by the parliamentary TV channel.
According to a roll-call vote, some 143 deputies voted in favor of no confidence in the government, while 156 deputies voted against.
