German FM Comments Create Uproar; German Tanks for Ukraine 3-4 Months out; EU Deindustrialization

German FM Comments Create Uproar; German Tanks for Ukraine 3-4 Months out; EU Deindustrialization

Germany's announcement that it will send tanks to Ukraine has been tempered by the reality that it will take several months for the promise to materialize.

German FM Comments Create Uproar; German Tanks for Ukraine 3-4 Months out; EU Deindustrialization Germany's announcement that it will send tanks to Ukraine has been tempered by the reality that it will take several months for the promise to materialize.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russian strikes have been reported across Ukraine a day after US and German announcements. Also, Lockheed Martin wants to send fighter aircraft to Ukraine, and the German FM is frothing at the mouth for a new world war.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the issue of Western tanks going to Ukraine. The Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity argue that the tanks for Ukraine deal will only worsen the Ukraine situation.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss NATO arms. Scott argues, "The West's recent approval of more military assistance for Kiev risks nuclear nightmare, fails Ukrainian expectations and rebukes the World War II history enshrined in a prominent Soviet war memorial in Berlin."KJ Noh, peace activist and writer, joins us to discuss China. The Chinese mainland will ultimately decide the outcome of the Taiwan Strait drama. Also, the US is constantly provoking China, and Japan has become the tip of the US spear in Asia.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss The Middle East. President Biden has backed off his plans to act against the de facto Saudi King. Also, the media has helped launder US military public relations information regarding the joint US-Israel military drill.Miko Peled, author, and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Bibi Netanyahu has dragged Israel into the open in its destruction of democracy. Also, observers are referring to an Israeli raid that killed nine in Jenin as a massacre.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. The Haitian puppet government is still pushing for a UN intervention that the people have been protesting against for months. Also, the US and Canada need to gain their grip on the Haitian narrative.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss the EU and Julian Assange. The EU has enemies inside and outside of the block seeking economic and cultural destruction. Also, the espionage act is meant to keep us enslaved in ignorance.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

