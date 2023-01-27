https://sputniknews.com/20230127/ex-pentagon-analyst-in-ukraine-f-16s-useful-as-propaganda-but-not-as-weapons-1106772377.html

Ex-Pentagon Analyst: In Ukraine, F-16s Useful as 'Propaganda' But Not as Weapons

Ex-Pentagon Analyst: In Ukraine, F-16s Useful as 'Propaganda' But Not as Weapons

The latest round of Western pledges of support for Ukraine includes a variety of armored vehicles and tanks, but also increased talk of sending Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets.

Among its demands for more Western equipment, the government in Kiev has asked for F-16 Falcon fighter jets - a fourth-generation multirole aircraft in use with multiple US allied air forces for decades. Heated debate over the issue has raged in the Dutch legislature, although Amsterdam has so far rejected such a transfer.In all, the US has pledged roughly $100 billion to Kiev, including military hardware, support, and other types of non-military goods and financing.However, a former Pentagon expert has said that in Ukraine's hands, the F-16 is more useful for domestic propaganda than attempting to turn the tide of the conflict.Retired Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, told Sputnik on Friday that the only way an F-16 could be useful in Ukraine is a method that carries a risk of dramatically escalating the conflict.“If this is to be a war against Russia, the Western democracies need to be able to whip their populations, many of which oppose this war, and certainly oppose it on their own backyards. The ubiquitous blue and yellow flags on every social media page have faded away now, and Americans and Europeans face new and continued economic hardship throughout 2023. The US government faces another threat of default in weeks, and no western country is in a financial position for an expanded and extended war.““Fighter aircraft as heroic saviors have been heavily indoctrinated into the US imagination for many decades. If we can ‘lose’ one of these at the hands of the Russian army, or air force, or even if a false flag can be generated to make this appear to be the case, Western politicians may be able to get their war - one that will massively eliminate liberties at home, and wipe out old government debt in transition to a ‘war footing’ - before they be replaced by wiser and more patriot leaders,” she explained.

