https://sputniknews.com/20230127/bear-face-found-on-mars-by-nasa-spacecraft-1106771000.html

'Bear Face' Found on Mars by NASA Spacecraft

'Bear Face' Found on Mars by NASA Spacecraft

The "bear face" seen in the picture is apparently comprised of a “V-shaped collapse structure (the nose), two craters (the eyes), and a circular fracture pattern (the head).”

2023-01-27T16:51+0000

2023-01-27T16:51+0000

2023-01-27T16:51+0000

viral

mars

bear

face

picture

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106771204_0:222:779:660_1920x0_80_0_0_297928390839a5ab67507ae31573d8fe.jpg

A peculiar terrain feature that vaguely resembles a bear’s face has been spotted on Mars by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on board the NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.The shapes seen in the picture are actually a “V-shaped collapse structure (the nose), two craters (the eyes), and a circular fracture pattern (the head),” HiRISE’s principal investigator Alfred McEwen explained.“The circular fracture pattern might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater,” McEwen wrote in the description of the photo provided on the University of Arizona website. “Maybe the nose is a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava or mud flows?”This isn’t the first time such intriguing sights are spotted on Mars: a terrain feature resembling a humanoid face was discovered on an image of the Cydonia region snapped by the Viking 1 orbiter nearly half a century ago.

mars

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

mars photos, mars reconnaissance orbiter images