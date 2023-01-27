https://sputniknews.com/20230127/bear-face-found-on-mars-by-nasa-spacecraft-1106771000.html
'Bear Face' Found on Mars by NASA Spacecraft
'Bear Face' Found on Mars by NASA Spacecraft
The "bear face" seen in the picture is apparently comprised of a "V-shaped collapse structure (the nose), two craters (the eyes), and a circular fracture pattern (the head)."
A peculiar terrain feature that vaguely resembles a bear’s face has been spotted on Mars by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on board the NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.The shapes seen in the picture are actually a “V-shaped collapse structure (the nose), two craters (the eyes), and a circular fracture pattern (the head),” HiRISE’s principal investigator Alfred McEwen explained.“The circular fracture pattern might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater,” McEwen wrote in the description of the photo provided on the University of Arizona website. “Maybe the nose is a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava or mud flows?”This isn’t the first time such intriguing sights are spotted on Mars: a terrain feature resembling a humanoid face was discovered on an image of the Cydonia region snapped by the Viking 1 orbiter nearly half a century ago.
