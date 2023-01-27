International
LIVE: Auschwitz Concentration Camp Commemorates 78th Anniversary of Liberation
- Sputnik International, 1920
https://sputniknews.com/20230127/auschwitz-concentration-camp-commemorates-78th-anniversary-of-liberation-1106748314.html
Auschwitz Concentration Camp Commemorates 78th Anniversary of Liberation
The German concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, also known as Oswiecim was the largest Nazi concentration camp, where mass extermination of people took place.
Sputnik is live from Poland, Oswiecim, where the ceremony, dedicated to 78th anniversary of the camp's liberation by Soviet forces is taking place.The Red Army liberated Oswiecim on January 27, 1945. The evidence of the Nazi crimes horrified even seasoned veterans, who had seen all the terrors of war - since Auschwitz-Birkenau was a death factory in the most literal sense of the term.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
11:01 GMT 27.01.2023
Participants in the Jewish event of Holocaust remembrance walk in the former Nazi German World War II death camp of Auschwitz shortly before the start of the annual March of the Living in which young Jews from around the world walk from Auschwitz to Birkenau in memory of the 6 million Holocaust victims, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, May 2, 2019
Participants in the Jewish event of Holocaust remembrance walk in the former Nazi German World War II death camp of Auschwitz shortly before the start of the annual March of the Living in which young Jews from around the world walk from Auschwitz to Birkenau in memory of the 6 million Holocaust victims, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, May 2, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2023
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
The German concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, also known as Oswiecim, was the largest Nazi concentration camp; at least 1.1 million people were exterminated there.
Sputnik is live from Poland, Oswiecim, where the ceremony, dedicated to 78th anniversary of the camp's liberation by Soviet forces is taking place.
The Red Army liberated Oswiecim on January 27, 1945. The evidence of the Nazi crimes horrified even seasoned veterans, who had seen all the terrors of war - since Auschwitz-Birkenau was a death factory in the most literal sense of the term.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
