Auschwitz Concentration Camp Commemorates 78th Anniversary of Liberation

The German concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, also known as Oswiecim was the largest Nazi concentration camp, where mass extermination of people took place.

Sputnik is live from Poland, Oswiecim, where the ceremony, dedicated to 78th anniversary of the camp's liberation by Soviet forces is taking place.The Red Army liberated Oswiecim on January 27, 1945. The evidence of the Nazi crimes horrified even seasoned veterans, who had seen all the terrors of war - since Auschwitz-Birkenau was a death factory in the most literal sense of the term.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

