At Least Five People Killed in Suspected Terror Attack in Jerusalem

At least five people have been killed in a suspected terror shooting attack in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem, Israeli medics and police announced on Friday.

At least five people have been killed in a suspected terror shooting attack in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem, Israeli medics and police announced on Friday. However, conflicting reports have suggested the death toll may be as high as seven or eight fatalities.Five others were injured in the attack. An update issued by the Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical service, detailed that of those injured, two were in critical condition and one in serious condition. Two others were described as being in moderate and moderate to serious condition.According to the police, the suspected gunman has been shot and "neutralized."Local media reports suggest police are searching for possible additional suspects that may have aided the shooter.Israeli media reported a security assessment following the attack is in the works.Not long after first reports surfaced of the deadly incident, the US State Department issued a statement decrying the attack as "absolutely horrific," underscoring the Biden administration condemns the "abhorrent terrorist attack in the strongest terms."The rampage occurred a day after 9 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank. The Israeli military said that Israeli forces had come under fire during a "counterterrorism operation to apprehend an Islamic Jihad terror squad" in the Jenin refugee camp and had to shoot several "enemy combatants."The raid on Jenin was followed by Gaza militants launching rockets into Israel, with Tel Aviv carrying out retaliatory airstrikes overnight.Israel said that in response to the missiles fired from the Strip, it "targeted an underground rocket manufacturing site" allegedly belonging to Hamas, which controls the Palestinian enclave, and a north Gaza military base used by the Palestinian militant group.

