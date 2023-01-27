https://sputniknews.com/20230127/all-five-ex-memphis-police-officers-indicted-in-tyre-nichols-death-released-on-bond-1106773475.html
All Five Ex-Memphis Police Officers Indicted in Tyre Nichols' Death Released on Bond
All Five Ex-Memphis Police Officers Indicted in Tyre Nichols' Death Released on Bond
All five former Memphis police officers indicted following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols were released on bond late Thursday night and into Friday morning, according to Shelby County Jail records.
2023-01-27T18:17+0000
2023-01-27T18:17+0000
2023-01-27T18:17+0000
americas
us
memphis
memphis police
memphis police department
blm
black lives matter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082249672_0:283:2731:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_eb72008c71bef1607b80f2a8e96622b4.jpg
Former officers Demetrius Haley and Emmitt Martin were each released on $350,000 bonds, jail records show, while Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, and Desmond Mills Jr were released on 250,000 bonds. It is unclear at this time who posted the bonds, as no information about the posters was included in the records. On January 7, 2023, Nichols had two separate altercations with Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, leading to Nichols being taken to a Memphis hospital where he succumbed to his injuries three days later. The body cam footage of the incidents is expected to be released to the public sometime after 6 p.m. on Friday.
https://sputniknews.com/20230127/murder-in-the-us-everything-to-know-about-tyre-nichols-case-before-release-of-body-cam-footage-1106744264.html
americas
memphis
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082249672_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6b580cd6e8409a5072ee1067da416857.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tyre nichols death, tyre nichols murder, tyre nichols body cam footage, bodycam footage, memphis police, blm protests, black lives matter
tyre nichols death, tyre nichols murder, tyre nichols body cam footage, bodycam footage, memphis police, blm protests, black lives matter
All Five Ex-Memphis Police Officers Indicted in Tyre Nichols' Death Released on Bond
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - All five former Memphis police officers indicted following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols were released on bond late Thursday night and into Friday morning, according to Shelby County Jail records.
Former officers Demetrius Haley and Emmitt Martin were each released on $350,000 bonds, jail records show, while Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, and Desmond Mills Jr were released on 250,000 bonds.
It is unclear at this time who posted the bonds, as no information about the posters was included in the records.
On January 7, 2023, Nichols had two separate altercations with Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, leading to Nichols being taken to a Memphis hospital where he succumbed to his injuries three days later. The body cam footage
of the incidents is expected to be released to the public sometime after 6 p.m. on Friday.