'Welcome Back to Russia': New US Ambassador Tracy Arrives in Moscow - Embassy
New US Ambassador Lynne Tracy has arrived in Moscow, the US Embassy said in a Twitter post.
2023-01-26T01:23+0000
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New US Ambassador Lynne Tracy has arrived in Moscow, the US Embassy said in a Twitter post.
"Welcome back to Russia, Ambassador Tracy!" the embassy said in Russian.
Trace, who speaks Russian, previously served as the deputy chief of mission at the embassy in Moscow from 2014 to 2017. She was nominated to the ambassador post in September after former ambassador John Sullivan stepped down.
The US Senate confirmed Tracy with a 93-2 vote.
21 December 2022, 20:23 GMT
Prior to her new appointment, Tracy served as the US ambassador to Armenia since 2019. However, the Ohio-born official was not entirely well-received by the Armenian-American community, which gave her an 'F' rating for failing to promote US interests.