https://sputniknews.com/20230126/us-kills-key-daesh-operative-in-somalia-raid---senior-official-1106742355.html
US Kills Key Daesh Operative in Somalia Raid - Senior Official
US Kills Key Daesh Operative in Somalia Raid - Senior Official
The United States killed a key Daesh* operative during a nighttime assault in northern Somalia, a senior administration official said.
2023-01-26T21:56+0000
2023-01-26T21:56+0000
2023-01-26T21:50+0000
military
us
somalia
daesh
death
military operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105610/42/1056104207_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_9bf7d9c5c662e9df0876b2f546f24f68.jpg
“Last night, on orders from the president [Joe Biden], the US military conducted an assault operation in northern Somalia that resulted in the death of Bilal al-Sudani, a key operative and facilitator for [Daesh's] global network, as well as a number of other [Daesh] operatives,” the senior administration official said on Thursday. The operation resulted in neither US nor civilian casualties, the official said. In addition to al-Sudani, the operation killed 10 other Daesh associates.US forces were prepared to capture al-Sudani as part of the operation, but the assault ultimately resulted in his death, the official added.Officials have stated that the operation came about after "many months" of planning, noting that the operation reached its "critical stage" last week. Biden's decision to back the operation came shortly after recommendations from Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
somalia
daesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105610/42/1056104207_56:0:967:683_1920x0_80_0_0_b062b64ae4af6873b9c3a1573b9a314b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
daesh, somalia, raid, bilal al-sudani
daesh, somalia, raid, bilal al-sudani
US Kills Key Daesh Operative in Somalia Raid - Senior Official
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States killed a key Daesh* operative during a nighttime assault in northern Somalia, a senior administration official said.
“Last night, on orders from the president [Joe Biden], the US military conducted an assault operation in northern Somalia that resulted in the death of Bilal al-Sudani, a key operative and facilitator for [Daesh's] global network, as well as a number of other [Daesh] operatives,” the senior administration official said on Thursday.
The operation resulted in neither US nor civilian casualties, the official said. In addition to al-Sudani, the operation killed 10 other Daesh associates.
"Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of [Daesh forces] in Africa and for funding the group's operation worldwide, including in Afghanistan," a statement by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reads.
US forces were prepared to capture al-Sudani as part of the operation, but the assault ultimately resulted in his death, the official added.
Officials have stated that the operation came about after "many months" of planning, noting that the operation reached its "critical stage" last week. Biden's decision to back the operation came shortly after recommendations from Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states