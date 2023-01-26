International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Armored Vehicle Blown Up by Anti-Tank Mine Placed by Friendly Troops: Video
Ukrainian Armored Vehicle Blown Up by Anti-Tank Mine Placed by Friendly Troops: Video
The Russian UAV-recorded video from Donbass shows a Ukrainian BMP infantry fighting vehicle being destroyed by an anti-tank mine. The irony of the situation is that the mine was placed there by Ukrainian troops!
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1a/1106738220_0:229:2826:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_7409677367b3b520478431093a67d539.jpg
The Russian UAV-recorded video from Donbass shows a Ukrainian BMP infantry fighting vehicle being destroyed by an anti-tank mine. The irony of the situation is that the mine was placed there by Ukrainian troops!In the video, a lone man can be seen running away from the armored vehicle’s wreck after the explosion. According to the UAV operator, that was the BMP’s driver who fled for his life without bothering to check on his comrades in the troop compartment.As Russian soldiers operating in Donbass explained to Sputnik, the so-called Ukrainian territorial defense units are comprised of poorly trained draftees who often don’t bother marking on maps the mines they lay, thus making situations like the one seen in the video occur occur.
Ukrainian Armored Vehicle Blown Up by Anti-Tank Mine Placed by Friendly Troops: Video

17:17 GMT 26.01.2023
A Ukrainian BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle seen during the Sea Breeze 2019 military exercise in Odessa
