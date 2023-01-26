https://sputniknews.com/20230126/ukrainian-armored-vehicle-blown-up-by-anti-tank-mine-placed-by-friendly-troops-video-1106735801.html
Ukrainian Armored Vehicle Blown Up by Anti-Tank Mine Placed by Friendly Troops: Video
Ukrainian Armored Vehicle Blown Up by Anti-Tank Mine Placed by Friendly Troops: Video
The Russian UAV-recorded video from Donbass shows a Ukrainian BMP infantry fighting vehicle being destroyed by an anti-tank mine. The irony of the situation is that the mine was placed there by Ukrainian troops!
2023-01-26T17:17+0000
2023-01-26T17:17+0000
2023-01-26T17:17+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
infantry fighting vehicle (ifv)
mine
destruction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1a/1106738220_0:229:2826:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_7409677367b3b520478431093a67d539.jpg
The Russian UAV-recorded video from Donbass shows a Ukrainian BMP infantry fighting vehicle being destroyed by an anti-tank mine. The irony of the situation is that the mine was placed there by Ukrainian troops!In the video, a lone man can be seen running away from the armored vehicle’s wreck after the explosion. According to the UAV operator, that was the BMP’s driver who fled for his life without bothering to check on his comrades in the troop compartment.As Russian soldiers operating in Donbass explained to Sputnik, the so-called Ukrainian territorial defense units are comprised of poorly trained draftees who often don’t bother marking on maps the mines they lay, thus making situations like the one seen in the video occur occur.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1a/1106738220_49:0:2778:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bb79539ae8babed06d3e6dccd760def3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian military operation in ukraine, uav footage, bmp destroyed
russian military operation in ukraine, uav footage, bmp destroyed
Ukrainian Armored Vehicle Blown Up by Anti-Tank Mine Placed by Friendly Troops: Video
While Ukrainian forces sustain serious losses in military personnel and hardware, at least some of these are caused by the apparent incompetence of Kiev's soldiers, with the following video showcasing one such instance.
The Russian UAV-recorded video from Donbass shows a Ukrainian BMP infantry fighting vehicle being destroyed by an anti-tank mine. The irony of the situation is that the mine was placed there by Ukrainian troops!
In the video, a lone man can be seen running away from the armored vehicle’s wreck after the explosion. According to the UAV operator, that was the BMP’s driver who fled for his life without bothering to check on his comrades in the troop compartment.
As Russian soldiers operating in Donbass explained to Sputnik, the so-called Ukrainian territorial defense units are comprised of poorly trained draftees who often don’t bother marking on maps the mines they lay, thus making situations like the one seen in the video occur occur.