https://sputniknews.com/20230126/uk-royal-mail-reports-248mln-loss-over-9-months-due-to-industrial-strikes-1106721591.html
UK Royal Mail Reports $248Mln Loss Over 9 Months Due to Industrial Strikes
UK Royal Mail Reports $248Mln Loss Over 9 Months Due to Industrial Strikes
UK postal service, the Royal Mail, lost about $247mln within the nine months that ended in December 2022, due to industrial strikes, its parent firm, International Distributions Services said.
2023-01-26T10:30+0000
2023-01-26T10:30+0000
2023-01-26T10:30+0000
world
uk
cost of living
crisis
strikes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105372985_0:102:3283:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_9e460b8bc5bb3abed9ddaa6002327b53.jpg
"Year to date adjusted operating loss of £295 million. Net cost of strike action in the nine-month period estimated at c. £200 million," the statement read.Moreover, the postal service's revenue was "down 12.8% year on year in the nine-month period," the IDS added.The majority of UK public sector workers have been demanding a pay rise to keep up with soaring 9.2% inflation in the country, caused by the government's COVID-19 bailouts and the Ukraine crisis.In December 2022, over 115,000 Royal Mail workers from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) took part in the industrial walkout and demanded an increase in salary. The UK authorities reportedly were going to grant the public workers an income boost starting from April 2023 when the new fiscal year begins.Worker strikes have become more frequent in the UK, as soaring inflation rises 40 years peak record 11.1% in October. Ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss' failure to curb growing prices and reduce the budget deficit caused were successed by Rishi Sunak's government attempts to present financial plan. Incumbedient Prime Minister is counting on tax hikes and cuts in public spending to stabilize the economy.
https://sputniknews.com/20230120/btitish-union-announces-10-more-ambulance-workers-strikes-1106522926.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105372985_275:0:3006:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ff18de64bed61675913d1f9d78a1193.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk royal mail financial loss, uk cost of living crisis, strikes in uk 2023, how bad are uk strikes, why royal mail is not working, what are rishi sunak's plans
uk royal mail financial loss, uk cost of living crisis, strikes in uk 2023, how bad are uk strikes, why royal mail is not working, what are rishi sunak's plans
UK Royal Mail Reports $248Mln Loss Over 9 Months Due to Industrial Strikes
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom's postal service, the Royal Mail, lost about $247.8mln within the nine months that ended in December 2022, due to industrial strikes driven primarily by record inflation in the country, its parent firm, International Distributions Services (IDS), said on Thursday.
"Year to date adjusted operating loss of £295 million. Net cost of strike action in the nine-month period estimated at c. £200 million," the statement read.
Moreover, the postal service's revenue was "down 12.8% year on year in the nine-month period," the IDS added.
"Performance continues to be driven by a return to structural decline in letters, weaker retail trends, the impact of industrial disruption (18 strike days year to date), and lower test kit volumes," the statement read.
The majority of UK public sector workers have been demanding a pay rise to keep up with soaring 9.2% inflation in the country, caused by the government's COVID-19 bailouts and the Ukraine crisis.
In December 2022, over 115,000 Royal Mail workers from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) took part in the industrial walkout and demanded an increase in salary. The UK authorities reportedly were going to grant the public workers an income boost starting from April 2023 when the new fiscal year begins.
Worker strikes have become more frequent in the UK, as soaring inflation
rises 40 years peak record 11.1% in October. Ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss' failure to curb growing prices and reduce the budget deficit caused were successed by Rishi Sunak's government attempts to present financial plan. Incumbedient Prime Minister is counting on tax hikes
and cuts in public spending to stabilize the economy.