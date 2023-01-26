https://sputniknews.com/20230126/uk-royal-mail-reports-248mln-loss-over-9-months-due-to-industrial-strikes-1106721591.html

UK Royal Mail Reports $248Mln Loss Over 9 Months Due to Industrial Strikes

UK Royal Mail Reports $248Mln Loss Over 9 Months Due to Industrial Strikes

UK postal service, the Royal Mail, lost about $247mln within the nine months that ended in December 2022, due to industrial strikes, its parent firm, International Distributions Services said.

"Year to date adjusted operating loss of £295 million. Net cost of strike action in the nine-month period estimated at c. £200 million," the statement read.Moreover, the postal service's revenue was "down 12.8% year on year in the nine-month period," the IDS added.The majority of UK public sector workers have been demanding a pay rise to keep up with soaring 9.2% inflation in the country, caused by the government's COVID-19 bailouts and the Ukraine crisis.In December 2022, over 115,000 Royal Mail workers from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) took part in the industrial walkout and demanded an increase in salary. The UK authorities reportedly were going to grant the public workers an income boost starting from April 2023 when the new fiscal year begins.Worker strikes have become more frequent in the UK, as soaring inflation rises 40 years peak record 11.1% in October. Ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss' failure to curb growing prices and reduce the budget deficit caused were successed by Rishi Sunak's government attempts to present financial plan. Incumbedient Prime Minister is counting on tax hikes and cuts in public spending to stabilize the economy.

