NATO Membership Talks With Finland & Sweden 'Pointless', Turkish Foreign Minister Says
NATO Membership Talks With Finland & Sweden 'Pointless', Turkish Foreign Minister Says
The mechanism among Turkey, Sweden and Finland on NATO membership has been postponed as Ankara sees no point in it at the moment, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
2023-01-26T13:49+0000
2023-01-26T14:07+0000
Sweden-Turkey relations deteriorated due to the recent controversial demonstration by the leader of Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs, Rasmus Paludan, who burnt the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday after receiving permission from the Swedish authorities. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden should not count on Turkish support for the application to join NATO. On Tuesday, trilateral talks among Turkey, Sweden and Finland on NATO membership were postponed at Ankara's request. On May 18, 2022, against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership, terminating decades of neutrality. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.
NATO Membership Talks With Finland & Sweden 'Pointless', Turkish Foreign Minister Says

13:49 GMT 26.01.2023 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 26.01.2023)
Turkey's Minister for Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu looks on during a press conference at the NATO summit at the Ifema congress centre in Madrid, on June 30, 2022
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The tripartite mechanism among Turkey, Sweden and Finland on NATO membership has been postponed as Ankara sees no point in it at the moment, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.
Sweden-Turkey relations deteriorated due to the recent controversial demonstration by the leader of Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs, Rasmus Paludan, who burnt the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday after receiving permission from the Swedish authorities. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden should not count on Turkish support for the application to join NATO. On Tuesday, trilateral talks among Turkey, Sweden and Finland on NATO membership were postponed at Ankara's request.
"Under these circumstances, trilateral talks are pointless. What is the essence of the mechanism? To comply with the terms of the memorandum punctually. But the current situation is unlikely to create a healthy atmosphere necessary for negotiations. Sweden has not taken serious steps to fulfill the terms of the memorandum, citing various reasons, like changing laws, the constitution. Therefore, there is no point in the mechanism now," Cavusoglu said at a press conference with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic, in Ankara.
On May 18, 2022, against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership, terminating decades of neutrality. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.
