International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230126/poland-to-receive-first-abrams-tanks-this-spring-1106718810.html
Poland to Receive First Abrams Tanks This Spring
Poland to Receive First Abrams Tanks This Spring
Poland will start receiving its first heavy US Abrams tanks this spring to replenish its depleted weapons stocks, with a total of 58 tanks contracted to arrive this year
2023-01-26T08:42+0000
2023-01-26T08:43+0000
military
poland
abrams tanks
warsaw
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106700896_0:176:2001:1301_1920x0_80_0_0_87bb47876fe594fcbf65d967bc6ab654.jpg
The defense minister also said that a total of 58 Abrams tanks would be delivered to Poland in 2023. Blaszczak added that the initial batches would include old generation heavy tanks, which have already been in use, to replenish the shortfalls after Poland sent its T-72 battle tanks to Ukraine. In April 2022, Poland signed a contract with the US to receive 250 of the M1A2 heavy Abrams tanks and 300 second-hand 4x4 Cougar armored vehicles in place of the armaments it sent to the Ukrainians. Earlier in January, Warsaw signed a deal with Washington to buy an additional 116 Abrams main battle tanks. Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/west-pledges-main-battle-tanks-to-kiev-but-will-it-be-a-game-changer-1106470433.html
poland
warsaw
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106700896_14:0:1985:1478_1920x0_80_0_0_317ebac76b4e15ebfab956016cfefd69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland, warsaw, abrams tanks, m1 abrams tanks
poland, warsaw, abrams tanks, m1 abrams tanks

Poland to Receive First Abrams Tanks This Spring

08:42 GMT 26.01.2023 (Updated: 08:43 GMT 26.01.2023)
© AP Photo / JAN PITMANUS soldiers of the 1st armored Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division load a M1-A Abrams tank
US soldiers of the 1st armored Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division load a M1-A Abrams tank - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2023
© AP Photo / JAN PITMAN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland will start receiving its first heavy US Abrams tanks this spring to replenish its depleted weapons stocks, with a total of 58 tanks contracted to arrive this year, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday.
"This spring we will receive the first Polish Abrams tanks," Blaszczak said.
The defense minister also said that a total of 58 Abrams tanks would be delivered to Poland in 2023.
Blaszczak added that the initial batches would include old generation heavy tanks, which have already been in use, to replenish the shortfalls after Poland sent its T-72 battle tanks to Ukraine.
In April 2022, Poland signed a contract with the US to receive 250 of the M1A2 heavy Abrams tanks and 300 second-hand 4x4 Cougar armored vehicles in place of the armaments it sent to the Ukrainians. Earlier in January, Warsaw signed a deal with Washington to buy an additional 116 Abrams main battle tanks.
Soldiers work on a Challenger 2 main battle tank during during the Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers’ training exercise called Iron Challenge at the Longmoor training area, near Bordon, Hampshire, on March 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
West Pledges Main Battle Tanks to Kiev, But Will It Be a Game Changer?
18 January, 18:14 GMT
Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала