https://sputniknews.com/20230126/paris-transport-workers-to-participate-in-strike-against-pension-reform-on-january-31-1106725425.html

Paris Transport Workers to Participate in Strike Against Pension Reform on January 31

Paris Transport Workers to Participate in Strike Against Pension Reform on January 31

Trade unions of the Paris public transport operator RATP Group said on Thursday that they would take part in a nationwide strike and demonstration against raising the retirement age on January 31.

2023-01-26T11:09+0000

2023-01-26T11:09+0000

2023-01-26T11:09+0000

france

strikes

pension reform

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106553374_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_725547da6ed4d667b7b552f4cd164d26.jpg

"We reaffirm our determination to create a broad protest movement with all the workers of the country. In this regard, we call on all company representatives to express their rejection of this pension counter-reform," the RATP trade unions including CGT, FO, UNSA, and CFE-CGC said in a statement.Also on Thursday, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced the closure of the city hall on January 31 in solidarity with the strike.Last week, France's leading trade unions announced a second nationwide demonstration against the reform would take place January 31. On January 19, over 200 demonstrations were held across the country, with the largest protests taking place in Paris, Marseilles, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille, and Nantes. Around 2 million people took part in protest actions in France that day, according to the CGT union.On January 10, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne presented a draft pension reform legislation, which the government plans to implement in September 2023. According to Borne's plan, the French government will begin to raise the retirement age in the country by three months per year from September 1, gradually increasing it from the current age of 62 to 64 by 2030.

https://sputniknews.com/20230121/why-did-a-million-people-join-day-of-protests--strikes-in-france-1106552864.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

strikes in france, france protests, why are the french protesting, why are the french striking, what caused the unrest in france, why are people protesting in france, when do people retire in france, what is macron's pension reform about,