International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230126/not-so-distant-relatives-humans-and-apes-share-common-body-language-study-says-1106716801.html
Not-So-Distant Relatives? Humans and Apes Share Common Body Language, Study Says
Not-So-Distant Relatives? Humans and Apes Share Common Body Language, Study Says
The discovery means that the last common ancestor people had with monkeys used this gestures.
2023-01-26T08:14+0000
2023-01-26T08:14+0000
science & tech
body language
monkey
chimpanzees
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107890/52/1078905232_0:146:3123:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_106260cbb51ced3bae80a8d7146a819d.jpg
Scholars from St. Andrews University discovered the fact that humans understand many gestures that wild chimps and bonobos are using to communicate. The research was published in the peer-reviewed academic journal PLOS Biology.The study was conducted the following way: the scientists demonstrated to volunteers a video of primate gestures and then test subjects had to choose the correct meaning of this gesture. They were able to correctly discern roughly 50% of the apes' gesticulations.For instance, tearing strips from a leaf with teeth is an ape's way of flirting, while a mouth stroke is asking for food. Apes use a body language "lexicon", which consists of more than 80 gestures.Humans generally don`t use ape gestures, though as it was already said, they are able to understand them. Scientists stress that it is unclear whether we inherited the ability to recognize these gestures genetically, or whether non-verbal communication of people is actually not that different from that of the other primates, allowing us to discern the meaning of the gesture even without knowing the context.The ability of apes to communicate with gestures is not something entirely new. Gorilla Koko mastered more than 1,000 signs from the language of deafmutes and learned to understand more than 2,000 words. Also she was reportedly able to communicate thoughts and emotions.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107890/52/1078905232_195:0:2926:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f65cc4d0196d87bb71563eb430e43983.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
science, research, evolutionary biology, anthropology, body language, monkey gestures, apes body language, what gestures do apes understand, how to communicate with monkeys, are primates like humans
science, research, evolutionary biology, anthropology, body language, monkey gestures, apes body language, what gestures do apes understand, how to communicate with monkeys, are primates like humans

Not-So-Distant Relatives? Humans and Apes Share Common Body Language, Study Says

08:14 GMT 26.01.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin / Go to the mediabankZoologist Oleg Kokarev shows photos on a laptop to Anfisa the chimpanzee at the Royev Ruchei park in Krasnoyarsk.
Zoologist Oleg Kokarev shows photos on a laptop to Anfisa the chimpanzee at the Royev Ruchei park in Krasnoyarsk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
A recent discovery has indicated that the most recent common ancestor people shared with great apes used this gestures.
Scholars from St. Andrews University discovered the fact that humans understand many gestures that wild chimps and bonobos are using to communicate. The research was published in the peer-reviewed academic journal PLOS Biology.
The study was conducted the following way: the scientists demonstrated to volunteers a video of primate gestures and then test subjects had to choose the correct meaning of this gesture. They were able to correctly discern roughly 50% of the apes' gesticulations.
"So we already had a suspicion that this was a shared gesturing ability that might have been present in our last shared ancestor. We're quite confident now that our ancestors would have started off gesturing, and that this was co-opted into [our] language," scientists stress.
For instance, tearing strips from a leaf with teeth is an ape's way of flirting, while a mouth stroke is asking for food. Apes use a body language "lexicon", which consists of more than 80 gestures.
Humans generally don`t use ape gestures, though as it was already said, they are able to understand them. Scientists stress that it is unclear whether we inherited the ability to recognize these gestures genetically, or whether non-verbal communication of people is actually not that different from that of the other primates, allowing us to discern the meaning of the gesture even without knowing the context.
The ability of apes to communicate with gestures is not something entirely new. Gorilla Koko mastered more than 1,000 signs from the language of deafmutes and learned to understand more than 2,000 words. Also she was reportedly able to communicate thoughts and emotions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала