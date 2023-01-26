https://sputniknews.com/20230126/mtg-reportedly-looking-to-serve-as-trumps-running-mate-in-2024-election-bid-1106709284.html

MTG Reportedly Looking to Serve as Trump's Running Mate in 2024 Election Bid

The firebrand Representative has long been a darling of the far-right but has been making inroads with the establishment wing of the Republican Party recently.

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants to be former US President Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024, according to people who have talked to her about her plans.Another source who spoke on the condition of anonymity to NBC News told the outlet that Greene’s “whole vision is to be vice president.”The source further adds that Greene has been attempting to reposition herself as someone who can work with both the establishment and far-right wings of the Republican party. The source says those moves were made to make her more palpable as a running mate.Greene surprised many when she supported Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker, as most expected her to side with the House Freedom Caucus, which had been trying to block McCarthy’s speakership.After McCarthy was elected, he appointed Greene to two high-profile legislative committee assignments: Homeland Security and Oversight and Accountability. The second will allow her to participate in investigations of the Biden administration. She was also appointed to the panel that will investigate the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Trump has had a falling out with his previous running mate and Vice President Mike Pence after Pence refused to go along with Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump, who announced his third presidential bid in November, has not hinted who he is leaning towards as a running mate should he secure the nomination, but Pence has not been thought to be among the potential candidates.Trump remains the favorite in national GOP polls, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been gaining momentum lately.Adding to Greene’s credentials is that she has proven to be an effective fundraiser. During the 2022 midterm election cycle, Greene raised a little under $12.5 million, putting her in the top ten of all 2022 candidates in the House.But Greene has turned off some, even in her party, largely due to statements she made prior to running for office. Greene has shown a penchant for promoting some of the wildest conspiracy theories on the internet, including an antisemitic theory that space lasers, supposedly funded by the Rothschilds, started wildfires in California in 2018.She has also promoted the so-called “QAnon” conspiracy theory that Democratic politicians are covering up and participating in a global pedophile ring.Earlier this month, Greene admitted she had been “sucked into” conspiracies by things she read on the internet, and that she did not campaign on those ideas.Also in 2018, before running for office, Greene said in a Facebook* post that Rep. Nancy Pelosi was guilty of treason, and noted that treason is “punishable by death.” Critics said the post was inciting violence against the former House speaker.Because of those and other comments, the House voted to remove Greene from her committee assignments in 2021. Eleven Republicans joined every House Democrat in voting for Greene to be censured. McCarthy, who at the time was the House minority leader, fought against holding the vote and voted in support of Greene.That may have been the start of a political alliance between McCarthy and Greene.*Facebook has been banned in Russia for extremist activities

