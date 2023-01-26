https://sputniknews.com/20230126/more-than-4000-uk-physiotherapists-go-on-first-time-strike-over-pay-1106728321.html

More Than 4,000 UK Physiotherapists Go on First Time Strike Over Pay

The UK's Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) announced that over 4,000 of its members went on strike on Thursday for the first time to demand higher wages.

The British broadcaster reported that CSP’s first strike started at midnight and will last for 24 hours. The next strike in England will take place on February 9 and in Wales on February 7. The society emphasized that physiotherapists will continue to provide emergency lifesaving care, including intensive care and respiratory on-call services. The United Kingdom has been witnessing a series of nationwide strikes due to record inflation and shrinking real wages, with railway workers, lawyers, nurses, airport employees, post office workers, university staff and workers from other industries taking part in the action.

