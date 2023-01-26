International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230126/more-than-4000-uk-physiotherapists-go-on-first-time-strike-over-pay-1106728321.html
More Than 4,000 UK Physiotherapists Go on First Time Strike Over Pay
More Than 4,000 UK Physiotherapists Go on First Time Strike Over Pay
The UK's Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) announced that over 4,000 of its members went on strike on Thursday for the first time to demand higher wages.
2023-01-26T12:28+0000
2023-01-26T12:28+0000
world
cost of living crisis in uk
inflation
industrial action
strike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080858347_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d7edcfb518510550be755e8d8b495417.jpg
The British broadcaster reported that CSP’s first strike started at midnight and will last for 24 hours. The next strike in England will take place on February 9 and in Wales on February 7. The society emphasized that physiotherapists will continue to provide emergency lifesaving care, including intensive care and respiratory on-call services. The United Kingdom has been witnessing a series of nationwide strikes due to record inflation and shrinking real wages, with railway workers, lawyers, nurses, airport employees, post office workers, university staff and workers from other industries taking part in the action.
https://sputniknews.com/20230119/1106488751.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080858347_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d15def36db50d626e13790674cb27ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
strike, cost of living crisis in uk, industrial action, medical industrial action, soaring inflation, physiotherapists strike
strike, cost of living crisis in uk, industrial action, medical industrial action, soaring inflation, physiotherapists strike

More Than 4,000 UK Physiotherapists Go on First Time Strike Over Pay

12:28 GMT 26.01.2023
© AP Photo / Emilio MorenattiУчастницы протеста в в Барселоне, Испания
Участницы протеста в в Барселоне, Испания - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2023
© AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK's Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) announced that over 4,000 of its members went on strike on Thursday for the first time to demand higher wages.
"Up to 4,200 CSP members from 30 trusts went on strike today, as part of the ongoing dispute over the pay award given to NHS staff on the Agenda for Change pay scale," the CSP said in a statement.
The British broadcaster reported that CSP’s first strike started at midnight and will last for 24 hours. The next strike in England will take place on February 9 and in Wales on February 7.
"The government must come to the table with something tangible that we can put to our members to prevent more strikes following if there is no progress. We are determined to secure a pay deal that helps our members cope with the cost of living crisis and helps the NHS recruit and retain staff to deliver the services that patients desperately need," Claire Sullivan, director of Employment Relations and Union Services at CSP, said.
Protesters march in Saint-Denis de la Reunion, France - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
Multimedia
Day of Rage: Nationwide Protests Against Pension Reform Engulf France
19 January, 15:24 GMT
The society emphasized that physiotherapists will continue to provide emergency lifesaving care, including intensive care and respiratory on-call services.
The United Kingdom has been witnessing a series of nationwide strikes due to record inflation and shrinking real wages, with railway workers, lawyers, nurses, airport employees, post office workers, university staff and workers from other industries taking part in the action.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала