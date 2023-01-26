International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Troops Enter DPR City of Ugledar
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following a plea from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Ukraine.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0a/1103968229_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d4a4e84bc48b2b543c73c13ad8dee5e6.jpg
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following a plea from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Ukraine.
Since October 10, the Russian military has been carrying out precision strikes on Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian territory, particularly the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence.
Earlier this month, fierce battles in Donetsk took place, with Russian forces successfully liberating the strategic town of Soledar.
When Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression, Western countries boosted military aid to Kiev. Ukraine has long been asking for M1 Abrams and Leopard 2 battle tanks, but the Western countries were reluctant, fearing possible escalation. However, now the US and Germany have finally decided to supply Ukraine with these military vehicles.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
09:05 GMT 26.01.2023
Russian Troops Enter DPR City of Ugledar
Russian troops have entered the city of Ugledar and entrenched its outskirts, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Thursday.
"They entered and gained ground along the outskirts [of Ugledar], thereby blocking the enemy's forces. Our artillery is attacking the enemy, who is trying to counterattack," he said.
Currently, the main task of Russian forces is not to attack Ugledar head-on, but to take the city "in pincers" similar to how they did in Soledar, Kimakovsky said.
"This tactic is paying off," he added.
Poland to Receive First Abrams Tanks This Spring
08:42 GMT
