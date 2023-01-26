LIVE UPDATES: Russian Troops Enter DPR City of Ugledar

Russian Troops Enter DPR City of Ugledar

Russian troops have entered the city of Ugledar and entrenched its outskirts, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Thursday.

"They entered and gained ground along the outskirts [of Ugledar], thereby blocking the enemy's forces. Our artillery is attacking the enemy, who is trying to counterattack," he said.

Currently, the main task of Russian forces is not to attack Ugledar head-on, but to take the city "in pincers" similar to how they did in Soledar, Kimakovsky said.