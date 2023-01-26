LIVE UPDATES: Russian FM Lavrov Arrives in Eritrea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov kicked off his latest diplomatic tour of Africa on Monday and has already visited three nations - South Africa, the Kingdom of Eswatini and Angola.

On Thursday, Russia Foreign Minister Lavrov arrived in Eritrea for the final leg of his African tour.

Previously, on Wednesday, Sergey Lavrov was in Angola, where he met with the nation's president, Joao Lourenco, as well as the country's foreign minister, Tete Antonio.

Lavrov had made his most recent prior African tour in summer 2022, when he travelled to the Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Ethiopia and Egypt.