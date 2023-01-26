https://sputniknews.com/20230126/king-charles-reportedly-evicts-brother-prince-andrew-from-buckingham-palace-suite-1106727821.html

King Charles Reportedly Evicts Brother Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace Suite

Prince Andrew has been snubbed at royal occasions in recent years since US woman Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed he slept with her in London in 2001. Andrew later settled out of court with Roberts Giuffre in a civil case.

King Charles III has reportedly forbidden his brother Prince Andrew he can no longer use his private suite of rooms at Buckingham Palace.British newspapers reported on Thursday that the monarch had followed up on his ban in December on the Duke of York using his office at the 18th-century central London palace.The insider said Prince Andrew "loved" his suite at the palace, which he used not only during his marriage to Sarah Ferguson, but as a "bachelor’s pad" after their divorce."He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace — even model Caprice. A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man."The Duke of York was dubbed "randy Andy" by tabloid journalists in the 1980s for his string of glamourous girlfriends, including US actress and photographer Koo Stark.But in 2014, US-born Australian resident Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed in a Florida court that she had been brought to London in 2001 by Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, where Andrew had slept with her.The Prince later asserted in a TV interview that he had an alibi for the day on which Giuffre Roberts claimed to have met him, but later settled out of court with his accuser for an undisclosed sum of money after she brought a civil case against him in New York.

