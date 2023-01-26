https://sputniknews.com/20230126/ghost-campaign-biden-hosting-big-donor-fundraisers-without-announcing-2024-candidacy-yet-1106741368.html

Ghost Campaign: Biden Hosting Big-Donor Fundraisers Without Announcing 2024 Candidacy Yet

Ghost Campaign: Biden Hosting Big-Donor Fundraisers Without Announcing 2024 Candidacy Yet

US media reports on Thursday indicated the DNC would hold fundraisers for wealthy donors in Pennsylvania and New York City in the coming weeks to coincide with visits by Biden to those cities.

2023-01-26T20:53+0000

2023-01-26T20:53+0000

2023-01-26T20:47+0000

americas

joe biden

2024 us presidential elections

campaign fundraising

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079909044_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6ffd0365df2ac7c47a09ed0036b83eff.jpg

Reports in US media on Thursday indicated the DNC would hold fundraisers for wealthy donors in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New York City in the coming weeks to coincide with visits by Biden to those cities. Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to attend DNC fundraisers in the same cities.One source was quoted in US media as saying these are “indeed the typical actions of a president preparing to run for reelection.”The DNC aims to raise at least $500 million for Biden, who became the first candidate in US history to raise $1 billion during his ultimately-successful presidential campaign in 2020. That number included $580 million raised for Biden by outside groups. In addition, Democrats are likely to face tough challenges in a number of congressional districts, thanks to a mix of redrawn districts and Biden’s low approval rating.For the 2024 race, so far only former US President Donald Trump has formally announced his candidacy, doing so at a time so close to the midterms that Republicans argued it would hurt their party. In many ways, Trump never stopped campaigning after his 2020 election loss to Biden, incorporating into his rallies his claims that Biden had stolen the election from him.However, Biden has repeatedly hinted at a 2024 run, which would make him the oldest sitting president to seek reelection. According to some reports, he may do so after the State of the Union Address on February 7.One poll held by WPA Intelligence in early January found that if the election were tomorrow, Biden would handedly defeat Trump, but if Biden ran against DeSantis, he would lose.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

ghost campaign, democratic national committee, donors, fundraising, us 2024 election