Germany Sending Leopard Tanks to Ukraine, US Abrams Next

Germany Sending Leopard Tanks to Ukraine, US Abrams Next

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including Germany caving into NATO pressure to send their Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Germany sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, U.S. Abrams Next On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including Germany caving into NATO pressure to send their Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Mark Sleboda - International Affairs & Security AnalystColeen Rowley - Lawyer and Retired FBI AgentNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist, Blogger and TranslatorIn the first hour, the hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda about the German government sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Coleen Rowley to discuss the recent arrest of the ex-FBI agent who was working to remove a Russian business tycoon from the US sanctions list and how the story has become polarized, despite this being a common practice.In the third hour, Nebojsa Malic spoke with Fault Lines about the DOJ suing Google over antitrust laws and its dominance in online advertising. They would also discuss the looming layoffs in the media realm and the recent classified documents found at ex-Vice President Michael Pence’s home.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

