https://sputniknews.com/20230126/blinken-convinced-biden-to-give-ukraine-tanks-to-conceal-nato-rift-over-military-aid-reports-say-1106742490.html

Blinken Convinced Biden to Give Ukraine Tanks to Conceal NATO Rift Over Military Aid, Reports Say

Blinken Convinced Biden to Give Ukraine Tanks to Conceal NATO Rift Over Military Aid, Reports Say

Both US President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were skeptical about sending main battle tanks to Ukraine, but both were convinced to assent after Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained it was necessary to heal a rift opening in the NATO alliance, reports in US media said on Thursday.

2023-01-26T22:42+0000

2023-01-26T22:42+0000

2023-01-26T22:36+0000

americas

m1a2 abrams

leopard ii

ukraine

antony blinken

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106700896_0:176:2001:1301_1920x0_80_0_0_87bb47876fe594fcbf65d967bc6ab654.jpg

Both US President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were skeptical about sending main battle tanks to Ukraine, but both were convinced to assent after Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained it was necessary to heal a rift opening in the NATO alliance, reports in US media said on Thursday.However, Kiev didn’t just ask the US for tanks, it asked other NATO powers as well, and Germany has been wracked with debate about whether to okay other nations to send Kiev some of their Leopard 2 main battle tanks. Tensions rose even higher when Poland said it was willing to give Ukraine tanks, but Germany, which made them and has the right of refusal on their transfer, dragged its feet.According to US media reports, Blinken told Austin and Milley that promising to give Ukraine Abrams tanks would force Berlin’s hand and heal the growing rift in the alliance. They, in turn, advised Biden to do so, and Biden followed suit.Similar divisions arose during tense talks prior to the start of the conflict in February 2022, as the US refused to take Russian demands seriously, but NATO allies in Europe preferred negotiations with Moscow. After the conflict started, tensions over a boycott of Russian energy exports have followed a similar pattern, with the US better able to weather their losses than European buyers.While the Leopard 2 tanks could arrive by the Spring, the Abrams tanks won’t be shipped out for nearly a year, according to reports, seriously watering down the importance of Biden’s pledge. A similar dynamic played out with the Patriot air defense system promised to Kiev last month, with the US saying it would take several months to train Ukrainian crews to operate them.Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after months of attempts at negotiations with Kiev and NATO over Moscow’s security red lines failed. Moscow has demanded Ukraine declare itself a neutral state, give up its attempts to join NATO, and refuse to host NATO weapons on its soil. It has also called on Kiev to remove the neo-Nazi elements of its government and armed forces, which have long targeted Russophone Ukrainians with violence and discrimination.

https://sputniknews.com/20230124/what-is-the-m1-abrams-main-battle-tank-biden-wants-to-send-to-ukraine-1106666570.html

americas

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

antony blinken, joe biden, us military aid, nato, ukraine tanks