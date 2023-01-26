https://sputniknews.com/20230126/biden-sends-tanks-to-ukraine-and-pushes-world-closer-to-doomsday-1106707717.html

Biden Sends Tanks to Ukraine and Pushes World Closer to Doomsday

Biden Sends Tanks to Ukraine and Pushes World Closer to Doomsday

Doomsday Clock Is At 90 Seconds To Midnight, 2022 Was Deadliest Year Yet for Colombian Activists, The Struggle For Justice For DJ Broadus

Biden Sends Tanks To Ukraine and Pushes World Closer To Doomsday Doomsday Clock Is At 90 Seconds To Midnight, 2022 Was Deadliest Year Yet for Colombian Activists, The Struggle For Justice For DJ Broadus

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss the unveiling of the doomsday clock, which measures how close humanity is to “midnight,” or the creation of an unlivable planet, how the conflict in Ukraine and nuclear posturing is contributing to the closest we have ever been to midnight, the origins of the clock in the aftermath of the use of nuclear weapons by the US in Japan, and how other factors like climate change are included in the calculus for the clock.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Patrick Jordan, National Co-Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice to discuss a report on activist killings in Colombia in 2022 and why they were the highest they have ever been, issues that have come up with Gustavo Petro’s total peace plan and why some negotiations have fallen through, and why the pursuit of the plan must resist further intervention by the US and NATO.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Reverend Dr. Russell Meyer, Executive Director of the Florida Council of Churches and Dominic Broadus, father of DJ Broadus to discuss the pursuit of justice in the case of DJ Broadus, how Florida’s stand your ground law allowed DJ’s killer to avoid justice for DJ’s killing, how DJ’s killing and how it was handled demonstrates the racism of the criminal legal system, and what lies ahead in the struggle for justice for DJ.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss debates within Congress over cutting the military budget as part of spending cuts proposed as part of deal on the debt ceiling, the tanks being sent to Ukraine by the US, Germany, and other nations and how they are related to a potential selling-out of the country to capitalist corporations, the shaky ideological foundations of support for Ukraine by some segments of the left, and the growing threat of escalation posed by the sending of more weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

