Yellen to Visit South Africa for Bilateral Trade Talks January 25-27, US Treasury Says
Yellen to Visit South Africa for Bilateral Trade Talks January 25-27, US Treasury Says
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to South Africa from January 25-27 to participate in bilateral trade talks with senior officials, the Treasury Department said.
"From January 25-27, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will participate in bilateral meetings and other events in Pretoria, South Africa," Yellen said in a press release on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Yellen will start her visit with a tour of the Dinokeng Game Reserve where she will refer to the work the Treasury Department is doing to combat illegal wildlife trafficking and illicit finance.On Thursday, Yellen will participate in a bilateral meeting with South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana followed by a bilateral meeting with the South Africa Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.Later on that day, Yellen will meet with US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety and US and South African business leaders, the release said. She is also scheduled to visit the Ford Motor Company assembly plant in Pretoria, where she will deliver remarks about Washington's efforts to deepen US-African trade ties, including through expanded trade and investment flows.Yellen will end her trip on Friday with a visit to the coal mining region of Mpumalanga, the release stated, adding that she will emphasize the United States' commitment to South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Partnership.In addition, she is scheduled to meet with a coalition of leading climate philanthropists who had announced an investment of $500 million over the next three years to accelerate an energy transition in low- and middle-income countries, while boosting sustainable development and creating new economic opportunities.Yellen's visit to Pretoria comes on the heels of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's official visit to South Africa earlier this week. Lavrov met with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and discussed energy cooperation and other matters of mutual interest.
Yellen to Visit South Africa for Bilateral Trade Talks January 25-27, US Treasury Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to South Africa from January 25-27 to participate in bilateral trade talks with senior officials, the Treasury Department said.
"From January 25-27, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will participate in bilateral meetings and other events in Pretoria, South Africa," Yellen said in a press release on Tuesday.

"While in the country, Secretary Yellen will highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s work to deepen US-Africa economic ties, including by expanding trade and investment flows and promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth," the release read.

On Wednesday, Yellen will start her visit with a tour of the Dinokeng Game Reserve where she will refer to the work the Treasury Department is doing to combat illegal wildlife trafficking and illicit finance.

On Thursday, Yellen will participate in a bilateral meeting with South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana followed by a bilateral meeting with the South Africa Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Later on that day, Yellen will meet with US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety and US and South African business leaders, the release said. She is also scheduled to visit the Ford Motor Company assembly plant in Pretoria, where she will deliver remarks about Washington's efforts to deepen US-African trade ties, including through expanded trade and investment flows.

Yellen will end her trip on Friday with a visit to the coal mining region of Mpumalanga, the release stated, adding that she will emphasize the United States' commitment to South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Partnership.

In addition, she is scheduled to meet with a coalition of leading climate philanthropists who had announced an investment of $500 million over the next three years to accelerate an energy transition in low- and middle-income countries, while boosting sustainable development and creating new economic opportunities.

Yellen's visit to Pretoria comes on the heels of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's official visit to South Africa earlier this week. Lavrov met with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and discussed energy cooperation and other matters of mutual interest.
