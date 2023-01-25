International
BREAKING: US to Send 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine, Training to Start ASAP, Biden Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputniknews.com/20230125/what-countries-deliver-tanks-to-ukraine-1106699402.html
What Countries Deliver Tanks to Ukraine?
What Countries Deliver Tanks to Ukraine?
While the United States and its allies shipped tons of weapons and munitions to the regime in Kiev since the launch of the Russian military operation, western... 25.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-25T16:30+0000
2023-01-25T16:30+0000
multimedia
infographic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106699770_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_0098639276a67a380a2e0494a0f95f7c.png
Berlin and London have already announced their intent to send Leopard 2 and Challenger battle tanks to Kiev, respectively, with several other countries also appearing ready to follow suit and supply the kind of tanks fielded by NATO.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106699770_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5909b663326c146d077075798cbb044e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
infographic, инфографика
infographic, инфографика

What Countries Deliver Tanks to Ukraine?

16:30 GMT 25.01.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
While the United States and its allies shipped tons of weapons and munitions to the regime in Kiev since the launch of the Russian military operation, western powers had so far refrained from providing Ukraine with battle tanks – until now.
Berlin and London have already announced their intent to send Leopard 2 and Challenger battle tanks to Kiev, respectively, with several other countries also appearing ready to follow suit and supply the kind of tanks fielded by NATO.
Tank deliveries to Ukraine desk - Sputnik International
tank deliveries to ukraine mob - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала