What Countries Deliver Tanks to Ukraine?

While the United States and its allies shipped tons of weapons and munitions to the regime in Kiev since the launch of the Russian military operation, western powers had so far refrained from providing Ukraine with battle tanks – until now.
Berlin and London have already announced their intent to send Leopard 2 and Challenger battle tanks to Kiev, respectively, with several other countries also appearing ready to follow suit and supply the kind of tanks fielded by NATO.