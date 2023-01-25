International
US Starts Registration to Extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitian Citizens: DHS
The Biden administration has started the registration process for Haitian citizens to extend their temporary protected status in the United States for additional 18 months.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the 18-month extension and redesignation of Haiti for TPS in December, the statement said. All Haitian citizens in the United States who want to request TPS can file an application starting January 26, the statement said. The extension of TPS for Haiti allows approximately 107,000 current beneficiaries to retain TPS if they continue to meet TPS eligibility requirements, the statement added. An estimated 105,000 additional individuals in the United States may be eligible for TPS under the redesignation of Haiti, according to the statement.
15:42 GMT 25.01.2023
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaMedical personnel attend patients with cholera symptoms at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Medical personnel attend patients with cholera symptoms at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2023
© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
