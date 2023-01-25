https://sputniknews.com/20230125/us-starts-registration-to-extend-temporary-protected-status-for-haitian-citizens-dhs-1106698006.html

US Starts Registration to Extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitian Citizens: DHS

US Starts Registration to Extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitian Citizens: DHS

The Biden administration has started the registration process for Haitian citizens to extend their temporary protected status in the United States for additional 18 months.

2023-01-25T15:42+0000

2023-01-25T15:42+0000

2023-01-25T15:42+0000

americas

haiti

temporary protection status (tps)

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0a/1103974115_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2a03ec5c30b1ced95ec401b62b553479.jpg

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the 18-month extension and redesignation of Haiti for TPS in December, the statement said. All Haitian citizens in the United States who want to request TPS can file an application starting January 26, the statement said. The extension of TPS for Haiti allows approximately 107,000 current beneficiaries to retain TPS if they continue to meet TPS eligibility requirements, the statement added. An estimated 105,000 additional individuals in the United States may be eligible for TPS under the redesignation of Haiti, according to the statement.

americas

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

haiti, us, temporary protection status