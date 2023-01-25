https://sputniknews.com/20230125/us-may-send-up-to-50-abrams-tanks-to-ukraine-this-week-media-reports-1106675202.html
US May Send Up to 50 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine This Week, Media Reports
US May Send Up to 50 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine This Week, Media Reports
The United States may send up to 50 M1 Abrams heavy tanks to Ukraine, with the decision likely to be announced on Wednesday
2023-01-25T06:34+0000
2023-01-25T06:34+0000
2023-01-25T06:34+0000
military
abrams tanks
leopard 2
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106634380_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0f927aff4779170601b0588fb5d15ae6.jpg
The unnamed official said that the package would include "a battalion size number of tanks," which would consist from 30-50 machines, as cited by the news agency. On Tuesday, media reported that Washington could announce as early as this week the delivery of a "significant number" of the M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The announcement reportedly would be part of a broader deal with Germany, which would pledge to supply a small number of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as well. Ukraine has requested at least 300 battle tanks from its Western donors, considering them a game changer in the conflict with Russia. Abrams tanks are complicated vehicles that require proper maintenance and sustainment, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said. Ryder declined to comment on Tuesday on how training on the Abrams tanks would work should the US decide to provide them. Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230124/what-is-the-m1-abrams-main-battle-tank-biden-wants-to-send-to-ukraine-1106666570.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106634380_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27a36a86a7543a426a572459d283cb11.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, abrams tanks, leopard 2 tanks, western aid to ukraine
us, abrams tanks, leopard 2 tanks, western aid to ukraine
US May Send Up to 50 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine This Week, Media Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States may send up to 50 M1 Abrams heavy tanks to Ukraine, with the decision likely to be announced on Wednesday, Turkish news agency reported, citing a US official.
The unnamed official said that the package would include "a battalion size number of tanks," which would consist from 30-50 machines, as cited by the news agency.
On Tuesday, media reported that Washington could announce as early as this week the delivery of a "significant number" of the M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The announcement reportedly would be part of a broader deal with Germany, which would pledge to supply a small number of its Leopard 2 tanks
to Ukraine as well.
Ukraine has requested at least 300 battle tanks from its Western donors, considering them a game changer in the conflict with Russia.
Abrams tanks
are complicated vehicles that require proper maintenance and sustainment, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said. Ryder declined to comment on Tuesday on how training on the Abrams tanks would work should the US decide to provide them.
Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.