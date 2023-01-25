https://sputniknews.com/20230125/us-may-send-up-to-50-abrams-tanks-to-ukraine-this-week-media-reports-1106675202.html

US May Send Up to 50 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine This Week, Media Reports

US May Send Up to 50 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine This Week, Media Reports

The United States may send up to 50 M1 Abrams heavy tanks to Ukraine, with the decision likely to be announced on Wednesday

2023-01-25T06:34+0000

2023-01-25T06:34+0000

2023-01-25T06:34+0000

military

abrams tanks

leopard 2

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106634380_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0f927aff4779170601b0588fb5d15ae6.jpg

The unnamed official said that the package would include "a battalion size number of tanks," which would consist from 30-50 machines, as cited by the news agency. On Tuesday, media reported that Washington could announce as early as this week the delivery of a "significant number" of the M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The announcement reportedly would be part of a broader deal with Germany, which would pledge to supply a small number of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as well. Ukraine has requested at least 300 battle tanks from its Western donors, considering them a game changer in the conflict with Russia. Abrams tanks are complicated vehicles that require proper maintenance and sustainment, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said. Ryder declined to comment on Tuesday on how training on the Abrams tanks would work should the US decide to provide them. Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

https://sputniknews.com/20230124/what-is-the-m1-abrams-main-battle-tank-biden-wants-to-send-to-ukraine-1106666570.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, abrams tanks, leopard 2 tanks, western aid to ukraine