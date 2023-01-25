https://sputniknews.com/20230125/ukraine-government-mired-in-corruption-scandal-burkina-faso-expels-france-gates-wants-ukraine-over-1106668446.html

Ukraine Government Mired in Corruption Scandal; Burkina Faso Expels France; Gates Wants Ukraine Over

Ukraine Government Mired in Corruption Scandal; Burkina Faso Expels France; Gates Wants Ukraine Over

The Ukrainian government is spiraling out of control as corruption and in-fighting begin to take their toll on the US-run Nazi regime.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Poland and Germany are still bickering over leopard tanks for Ukraine. Also, Ukraine has reportedly offered Belarus a non-aggression pact, and Western puppeteers advise Zelensky to pull troops from Artemovsk (Bakhmut).Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss Ukraine corruption. The Ukrainian government is spiraling out of control as corruption and in-fighting begin to take their toll on the US-run Nazi regime.KJ Noh, peace activist and writer, joins us to discuss China. China slams the US over catastrophic debt. Also, The Philippines government will work with China over South China Sea disputes, and House Speaker McCarthy plans a trip to Taiwan.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss US domestic issues. There were two mass shootings in California in the last few days. Also, a young Black man was beaten to death in Memphis, Tennessee.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US and Israel launched massive military drills. Also, Palestinian prisoners are preparing a massive act of civil disobedience.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss The Media and Biden's document scandal. President Biden is in a difficult position as more documents turn up at his residences. Also, the New York Times is Orwell's ministry of truth, and Burkina Faso demands that the French leave their country.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss Julian Assange and billionaires getting off the Ukraine bus. Bill Gates and Elon Musk are arguing that the Ukraine conflict should end. Also, President Biden is getting more pushback over the persecution of Julian Assange.Branko Marcetic, Jacobin staff writer and author of "Yesterday's Man: The Case Against Joe Biden, joins us to discuss US mission creep. Branko Mercetic fears that the US is moving towards a dangerous escalation in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

