International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230125/two-uk-mercenaries-who-fought-on-the-side-of-ukraine-reportedly-killed-near-soledar-1106672051.html
Two UK Mercenaries Who Fought on the Side of Ukraine Reportedly Killed Near Soledar
Two UK Mercenaries Who Fought on the Side of Ukraine Reportedly Killed Near Soledar
Two UK mercenaries Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw, who fought on the side of Ukraine, were killed near the settlement of Soledar in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), UK media reported.
2023-01-25T05:20+0000
2023-01-25T05:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
mercenaries
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106614393_2:0:3643:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ade27c1777e1da881658931eb5c85b59.jpg
According to a family statement quoted by in the reports, the UK nationals were killed while "attempting a humanitarian evacuation." Earlier, a female resident of Soledar told Sputnik that there were many foreigners from Poland and the UK among Ukrainian troops. Russia's Defense Ministry reported that the liberation of Soledar was completed on January 12.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106614393_457:0:3188:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b46356bb51ef67fceaf9a9cc0ac322b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
soledar, mercenaries in ukraine, uk mercenaries in ukraine
soledar, mercenaries in ukraine, uk mercenaries in ukraine

Two UK Mercenaries Who Fought on the Side of Ukraine Reportedly Killed Near Soledar

05:20 GMT 25.01.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk / Go to the mediabankA view shows destroyed buildings and cars in Soledar
A view shows destroyed buildings and cars in Soledar - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two UK mercenaries Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw, who fought on the side of Ukraine, were killed near the settlement of Soledar in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), UK media reported.
According to a family statement quoted by in the reports, the UK nationals were killed while "attempting a humanitarian evacuation."
Earlier, a female resident of Soledar told Sputnik that there were many foreigners from Poland and the UK among Ukrainian troops.
Russia's Defense Ministry reported that the liberation of Soledar was completed on January 12.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала