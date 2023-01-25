https://sputniknews.com/20230125/two-uk-mercenaries-who-fought-on-the-side-of-ukraine-reportedly-killed-near-soledar-1106672051.html
Two UK Mercenaries Who Fought on the Side of Ukraine Reportedly Killed Near Soledar
Two UK mercenaries Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw, who fought on the side of Ukraine, were killed near the settlement of Soledar in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), UK media reported.
According to a family statement quoted by in the reports, the UK nationals were killed while "attempting a humanitarian evacuation." Earlier, a female resident of Soledar told Sputnik that there were many foreigners from Poland and the UK among Ukrainian troops. Russia's Defense Ministry reported that the liberation of Soledar was completed on January 12.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two UK mercenaries Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw, who fought on the side of Ukraine, were killed near the settlement of Soledar in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), UK media reported.
According to a family statement quoted by in the reports, the UK nationals were killed while "attempting a humanitarian evacuation."
Earlier, a female resident of Soledar told Sputnik that there were many foreigners from Poland and the UK among Ukrainian troops.
Russia's Defense Ministry reported that the liberation of Soledar
was completed on January 12.