https://sputniknews.com/20230125/two-uk-mercenaries-who-fought-on-the-side-of-ukraine-reportedly-killed-near-soledar-1106672051.html

Two UK Mercenaries Who Fought on the Side of Ukraine Reportedly Killed Near Soledar

Two UK Mercenaries Who Fought on the Side of Ukraine Reportedly Killed Near Soledar

Two UK mercenaries Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw, who fought on the side of Ukraine, were killed near the settlement of Soledar in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), UK media reported.

2023-01-25T05:20+0000

2023-01-25T05:20+0000

2023-01-25T05:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

mercenaries

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106614393_2:0:3643:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ade27c1777e1da881658931eb5c85b59.jpg

According to a family statement quoted by in the reports, the UK nationals were killed while "attempting a humanitarian evacuation." Earlier, a female resident of Soledar told Sputnik that there were many foreigners from Poland and the UK among Ukrainian troops. Russia's Defense Ministry reported that the liberation of Soledar was completed on January 12.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

soledar, mercenaries in ukraine, uk mercenaries in ukraine