https://sputniknews.com/20230125/toward-a-socialist-reconstruction-of-the-united-states-1106667042.html

Toward a Socialist Reconstruction of the United States

Toward a Socialist Reconstruction of the United States

Black Trans Woman Killed In DC, Health Impacts of French Retirement Proposal, New Report on Injuries At Amazon

2023-01-25T04:03+0000

2023-01-25T04:03+0000

2023-01-25T09:03+0000

by any means necessary

lgbtq

france

health

amazon

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106666894_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1265d4fc25523191e933323e09d2104b.png

Toward A Socialist Reconstruction of the United States Black Trans Woman Killed In DC, Health Impacts of French Retirement Proposal, New Report on Injuries At Amazon

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News Analyst and transgender activist Morgan Artyukhina to discuss the killing of Jasmine “Star” Mack, a Black transgender woman, in Washington, DC, how her death should be understood in the broader assault on LGBTQ and transgender people, how the violence that transgender women face is magnified by other issues like housing and gentrification, and why the characterization of transgender people as a threat should be resisted with class solidarity.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ana Vracar, a journalist with the People’s Health Dispatch to discuss protests and strikes in France over President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed reforms to raise the retirement age and what effects that would have on the health of French workers, how this would affect health workers specifically as older workers could require more care, and the numerous implications of the pension reform across many sectors of society.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss a report from OSHA detailing the extent of injuries suffered by workers at Amazon warehouses, Twitter’s sudden banning of third-party developer apps and why Elon Musk would be interested in making Twitter users use the Twitter app, what recent tech layoffs might mean for the broader economic picture and what the future may hold for tech workers, and a study showing that China is leading the way in research on artificial intelligence.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of the Punch Out podcast on Breakthrough News and author of the book Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America and Claudia De La Cruz, Director of Culture for The People's Forum to discuss the recently published book “Socialist Reconstruction: A Better Future for the United States,” what democracy in a socialist society would look like and what it would encompass, what socialism would do for oppressed people, and the role of spirituality in a movement toward socialism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

transgender people rights, france pension reform, twitter, amazon, lgbtq