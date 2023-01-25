https://sputniknews.com/20230125/the-way-of-oscars-2023-nominee-list-disclosed--1106678035.html

The Way of Oscars: 2023 Nominee List Disclosed

The Way of Oscars: 2023 Nominee List Disclosed

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for 95th Anniversary Oscars.

2023-01-25T14:17+0000

2023-01-25T14:17+0000

2023-01-25T14:17+0000

multimedia

photo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106676320_121:0:3762:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3359f5dc63674226b89ee6acd1620312.jpg

Critics believe that the key pretenders for the main prize are James Cameron`s "Avatar: The Way of Water", Joseph Kosinski's "Top Gun: Maverick" and "The Fabelmans" by Steven Spielberg. The first two have already earned billions of dollars at the box office. However, critics stress that commercial success is not crucial for the Academy. They bet on "The Fabelmans", claiming that your eyes will be glued to the screen while watching. Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oscars, 95th anniversary oscars, avatar: the way of water, top gun: maverick, the fabelmans