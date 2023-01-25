The Way of Oscars: 2023 Nominee List Disclosed
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is one of the clear favorites. The film has earned more than $2bn worldwide, making James Cameron the first film director in history to successfully create three films whose box office exceeded $2bn each.
"Elvis" is a biopic about the life of the king of rock-n-roll Elvis Presley through the prism of a difficult relationship with his odious manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The duo worked together for more than 20 years: from the very beginning of Elvis' career to his unprecedented fame.
"All Quiet on the Western Front" is a film adaptation of Remarque’s novel of the same name. Critics dimmed the film to be incredibly powerful. However, they point out that since the film is non-English, the victory in the main nomination is unlikely.
"Tar" narrates the worldly-acclaimed musician Lydia Tar at the top of her career. However, the sudden suicide of her former ward casts a shadow on her seemingly impeccable reputation.
"The Fabelmans" is a film by Steven Spielberg and based on his memoirs about his childhood. Critics believe that the film is the main pretender for the key prize. They describe it as “breathtaking” and state that it is a de-facto autobiography of the living Hollywood classic.
"Top Gun: Maverick" is a third pretender for the Academy Award for Best Picture with a box office of roughly $1.5 bn worldwide. For 30 years, Pete Mitchell remains the best US naval aviator. However, on a new mission, he has to face the ghosts of his past.
"Triangle of Sadness" is an anti-capitalist parody by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund. The story tells about a yacht of extremely rich passengers with a captain, who believes in Marxism (and alcohol).
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is a black comedy about a woman who sees her versions in parallel dimensions. The movie is nominated in 11 categories.
"Women Talking" is a drama about women trying to oppose sexual violence in religious communes.
