https://sputniknews.com/20230125/tanks-for-ukraine-oath-keepers-trial-crackdown-in-south-korea-1106665717.html

Tanks for Ukraine, Oath Keepers Trial, Crackdown in South Korea

Tanks for Ukraine, Oath Keepers Trial, Crackdown in South Korea

The West seems to have reached an agreement over tank provisions to Ukraine, and the New York Times dreams of German military power.

2023-01-25T04:55+0000

2023-01-25T04:55+0000

2023-01-25T08:59+0000

political misfits

ukraine

japan

vietnam

latin america

gun violence

january 6

ron desantis

fbi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106665571_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d0da2c07164ce64926aa3d68fa8af74b.png

Tanks for Ukraine, Oath Keepers Trial, Crackdown in South Korea The West seems to have reached an agreement over tank provisions to Ukraine, and the New York Times dreams of German military power.

Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the possible Russian response to the provision of tanks to Ukraine, the degradation of diplomatic ties between the West and Russia as nuclear negotiations stall, crackdowns on progressive and trade union organizers in South Korea, what to make of the Japanese prime minister warning Japan is on the brink of ‘social dysfunction’, and the resignation of the Vietnamese president.Editor of Kawsachun News and PressTV Latin America correspondent Camila Escalante discusses the ongoing response to the attempted right-wing coup in Brazil, investigations into former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his role in that attempted coup and possible genocide of an indigenous people, discussions between Argentina and Brazil on a joint currency, and the record number of killings of Colombian activists.Editor, author and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberley discusses the US’ culture of violence, the conviction of Oath Keepers and what it means for right-wing groups that mobilized on January 6, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attempt to declare “Antifa” a terrorist organization, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attack on Black history curricula, the arrest of an FBI agent over his connections to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, and the media’s reliance on sponsored content.The Misfits also discuss the discovery of classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home, the DOJ joining several states in suing Google over its alleged advertising monopoly, and a GOP fight in rural Pennsylvania.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

vietnam

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

tanks for ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine, protests in brazil, classified docs, mike pence