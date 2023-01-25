https://sputniknews.com/20230125/spain-launches-terror-probe-after-deadly-church-attack-kills-at-least-1-person-injures-several-1106708042.html
Spain Launches Terror Probe After Deadly Church Attack Kills at Least 1 Person, Injures Several
Spanish authorities launched a terror investigation on Wednesday after officials took into custody a suspect who allegedly carried out a knife attack inside a church in the southern city of Spain's Algeciras.
Spanish authorities launched a terror investigation on Wednesday after officials took into custody a suspect who allegedly carried out a knife attack inside a church in the southern city of Spain's Algeciras.The investigation was announced just moments after news surfaced on the attack, of which a motive has yet to be determined.Officials have stated the attack resulted in the death of at least one individual who was fatally attacked with a bladed weapon just outside the church of San Isidro. Early reports have also stated four others, including a priest, sustained injuries from the incident. One person is said to be in serious condition.Although investigators have not identified the attacker, reports have indicated the individual is of North African origin and appeared to be in his 30s.Footage of police taking the suspected attacker into custody has been shared online by authorities.A statement released by the Spanish Interior Ministry detailed the fatal attack took place just before 8 p.m. local time. While the department did not release information on the weapon used, it has been described by local media as a "samurai sword" and a "machete."An investigation is ongoing.
