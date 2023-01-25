https://sputniknews.com/20230125/north-korea-puts-capital-pyongyang-in-5-day-lockdown-over-respiratory-illness-media-reports-1106672223.html

North Korea Puts Capital Pyongyang in 5-Day Lockdown Over 'Respiratory Illness', Media Reports

North Korea Puts Capital Pyongyang in 5-Day Lockdown Over 'Respiratory Illness', Media Reports

The North Korean authorities have ordered a five-day lockdown in the country's capital Pyongyang over the rising number of cases of respiratory illness

2023-01-25T05:34+0000

2023-01-25T05:34+0000

2023-01-25T05:34+0000

asia

north korea

pyongyang

flu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095577843_0:54:3073:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_869a47b0019685047cdf8ba038347c4f.jpg

On Tuesday, media reported that the residents of Pyongyang began stocking up on goods after allegedly receiving an advanced warning of the coming lockdown. According to the report, the illness spreading in Pyongyang includes symptoms like those of the common cold, while the notice does not mention COVID-19. The notice ordered citizens to stay home until Sunday night and submit to temperature checks several times per day.The report said that there is no information on whether lockdowns will be declared in other cities, adding that state media have yet to report on new measures.

https://sputniknews.com/20221207/study-reveals-what-we-should-do-to-our-noses-not-to-catch-cold-1105133473.html

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, pyongyang, flu, resperatory illness