International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230125/north-korea-puts-capital-pyongyang-in-5-day-lockdown-over-respiratory-illness-media-reports-1106672223.html
North Korea Puts Capital Pyongyang in 5-Day Lockdown Over 'Respiratory Illness', Media Reports
North Korea Puts Capital Pyongyang in 5-Day Lockdown Over 'Respiratory Illness', Media Reports
The North Korean authorities have ordered a five-day lockdown in the country's capital Pyongyang over the rising number of cases of respiratory illness
2023-01-25T05:34+0000
2023-01-25T05:34+0000
asia
north korea
pyongyang
flu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095577843_0:54:3073:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_869a47b0019685047cdf8ba038347c4f.jpg
On Tuesday, media reported that the residents of Pyongyang began stocking up on goods after allegedly receiving an advanced warning of the coming lockdown. According to the report, the illness spreading in Pyongyang includes symptoms like those of the common cold, while the notice does not mention COVID-19. The notice ordered citizens to stay home until Sunday night and submit to temperature checks several times per day.The report said that there is no information on whether lockdowns will be declared in other cities, adding that state media have yet to report on new measures.
https://sputniknews.com/20221207/study-reveals-what-we-should-do-to-our-noses-not-to-catch-cold-1105133473.html
pyongyang
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095577843_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1af14be09cf1195e171ba55db577e034.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, pyongyang, flu, resperatory illness
north korea, pyongyang, flu, resperatory illness

North Korea Puts Capital Pyongyang in 5-Day Lockdown Over 'Respiratory Illness', Media Reports

05:34 GMT 25.01.2023
© AP Photo / Cha Song HoA teacher takes the body temperature of a schoolgirl to help curb the spread of the coronavirus before entering Kim Song Ju Primary School in Central District in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021
A teacher takes the body temperature of a schoolgirl to help curb the spread of the coronavirus before entering Kim Song Ju Primary School in Central District in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2023
© AP Photo / Cha Song Ho
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The North Korean authorities have ordered a five-day lockdown in the country's capital Pyongyang over the rising number of cases of respiratory illness, media reported on Wednesday, citing an official North Korean government notice.
On Tuesday, media reported that the residents of Pyongyang began stocking up on goods after allegedly receiving an advanced warning of the coming lockdown.
According to the report, the illness spreading in Pyongyang includes symptoms like those of the common cold, while the notice does not mention COVID-19. The notice ordered citizens to stay home until Sunday night and submit to temperature checks several times per day.
Woman blowing nose. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2022
Science & Tech
Study Reveals What We Should Do to Our Noses Not to Catch Cold
7 December 2022, 14:16 GMT
The report said that there is no information on whether lockdowns will be declared in other cities, adding that state media have yet to report on new measures.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала