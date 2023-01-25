https://sputniknews.com/20230125/north-korea-puts-capital-pyongyang-in-5-day-lockdown-over-respiratory-illness-media-reports-1106672223.html
North Korea Puts Capital Pyongyang in 5-Day Lockdown Over 'Respiratory Illness', Media Reports
North Korea Puts Capital Pyongyang in 5-Day Lockdown Over 'Respiratory Illness', Media Reports
The North Korean authorities have ordered a five-day lockdown in the country's capital Pyongyang over the rising number of cases of respiratory illness
On Tuesday, media reported that the residents of Pyongyang began stocking up on goods after allegedly receiving an advanced warning of the coming lockdown. According to the report, the illness spreading in Pyongyang includes symptoms like those of the common cold, while the notice does not mention COVID-19. The notice ordered citizens to stay home until Sunday night and submit to temperature checks several times per day.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The North Korean authorities have ordered a five-day lockdown in the country's capital Pyongyang over the rising number of cases of respiratory illness, media reported on Wednesday, citing an official North Korean government notice.
On Tuesday, media reported that the residents of Pyongyang began stocking up on goods after allegedly receiving an advanced warning of the coming lockdown.
According to the report, the illness spreading in Pyongyang includes symptoms like those of the common cold
, while the notice does not mention COVID-19. The notice ordered citizens to stay home until Sunday night and submit to temperature checks several times per day.
The report said that there is no information on whether lockdowns will be declared in other cities, adding that state media have yet to report on new measures.