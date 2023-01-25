https://sputniknews.com/20230125/microsoft-online-services-hit-by-serious-outages-1106684597.html

Microsoft Online Services Hit by Serious Outages

US technology giant Microsoft faced a major outage on Wednesday, with thousands of users across the world reporting failures to access the company's online services, including Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Xbox Live.

The failure also hit Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Graph, Microsoft Intune and other services. The company did not unveil the number of users affected by the outage, but according to the Downdetector tracking website, about 2,000 incidents have been reported so far, with users in India affected the most. The outage came less than a day after the company released its latest quarterly financial results report. The analysis showed that Microsoft had faced the slowest sales growth in December 2022 over the past six years. Moreover, the company suffered losses of $1.2 billion amid massive layoffs.

