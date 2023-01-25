https://sputniknews.com/20230125/massive-us-israeli-war-games-aimed-at-iran-top-us-general-suggests-1106668758.html

Massive joint US-Israeli war games being carried out this week will include simulated bombings of Iranian nuclear sites, Israeli media has claimed.

Massive joint US-Israeli war games being carried out this week will include simulated bombings of Iranian nuclear sites, Israeli media has claimed.Channel 12 news reported Tuesday that imitation Iranian nuclear sites in the Negev desert will be subjected to 100 tons of explosives. Although the outlet failed to cite a source for the claim, Monday statements from a senior US military official seemed to confirm the sentiment.Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), told NBC News that “it would not surprise me if Iran sees the scale and the nature of these activities and understands what the two of us are capable of doing.”Kurilla celebrated the war games as “the most significant exercise between the United States and Israel to date.”‘Juniper Oak 23.2,’ as CENTCOM has labeled the live-fire exercise, will reportedly involve around 6,400 American troops, 1,100 Israeli personnel, four B-52 bombers, four F-35 fighter jets, 45 F/A-18 Hornet fighters, two MQ-9 Reaper drones, and 12 ships - including a US carrier strike group.CENTCOM re-uploaded a promotional video for the exercises on Tuesday moments after deleting the original, which incorrectly referred to the war games as “Juniper Talk.”Kurilla painted the apparent simulated attacks against Iran as a threat to much of the rest of the world, as well – or as a promise that the US military isn’t too overextended in Ukraine to continue exerting military hegemony over much of the globe, at least.The war games, which kicked off Monday, are set to end on Friday.

