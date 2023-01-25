International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Washington May Send Up to 50 Abrams Tanks to Kiev This Week, Report Says
Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Washington May Send Up to 50 Abrams Tanks to Kiev This Week, Report Says

07:57 GMT 25.01.2023 (Updated: 08:29 GMT 25.01.2023)
Since October 10, the Russian military has been carrying out precision strikes on Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian territory, in particular the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence service.
Earlier this month fierce battles in Donetsk took place with Russian forces successfully liberating strategic town of Soledar. The capture of the strategic settlement will make it possible to cut off supply routes used by Ukrainian forces in nearby Artemovsk.
When Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression, Western countries boosted military aid to Kiev. Ukraine has long been asking for M1 Abrams and Leopard 2 battle tanks, but the Western countries were reluctant, fearing possible escalation. However, reportedly, now the US and Germany are ready to supply Ukraine with these military vehicles.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
08:55 GMT 25.01.2023
Ukrainian Army Hiding Military Equipment Behind Residential Buildings
08:50 GMT 25.01.2023
Spain Joins European Plan for Supply of Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Report Says
08:27 GMT 25.01.2023
Wagner Units Are Advancing In Artemovsk
Wagner units are advancing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), fighting is taking place both on the outskirts of the city and in neighborhoods that were recently held by the enemy, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the DPR, said on Wednesday.
According to him, tough fighting continues in Artemovsk.
“But units, particularly Wagner units, are advancing in Artemovsk itself, and fighting is already going on somewhere on the outskirts, and in some neighborhoods that were recently held by the enemy,” he told reporters.
Artemovsk is located in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR, north of the large city of Gorlovka, and is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops in the Donbass.
08:06 GMT 25.01.2023
What is Behind Scholz's Reported Move to Send Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine?
08:05 GMT 25.01.2023
Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Test-Fires Zircon Missile in Atlantic: Video
