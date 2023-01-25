LIVE UPDATES: Washington May Send Up to 50 Abrams Tanks to Kiev This Week, Report Says

Wagner Units Are Advancing In Artemovsk

Wagner units are advancing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), fighting is taking place both on the outskirts of the city and in neighborhoods that were recently held by the enemy, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the DPR, said on Wednesday.

According to him, tough fighting continues in Artemovsk.

“But units, particularly Wagner units, are advancing in Artemovsk itself, and fighting is already going on somewhere on the outskirts, and in some neighborhoods that were recently held by the enemy,” he told reporters.

Artemovsk is located in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR, north of the large city of Gorlovka, and is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops in the Donbass.