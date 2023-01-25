LIVE UPDATES: Washington May Send Up to 50 Abrams Tanks to Kiev This Week, Report Says

Since October 10, the Russian military has been carrying out precision strikes on Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian territory, in particular the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence service.
Earlier this month fierce battles in Donetsk took place with Russian forces successfully liberating strategic town of Soledar. The capture of the strategic settlement will make it possible to cut off supply routes used by Ukrainian forces in nearby Artemovsk.
When Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression, Western countries boosted military aid to Kiev. Ukraine has long been asking for M1 Abrams and Leopard 2 battle tanks, but the Western countries were reluctant, fearing possible escalation. However, reportedly, now the US and Germany are ready to supply Ukraine with these military vehicles.
